SOMERSET, N.J. - St. Francis senior student-athletes Scott Meredith and Gregory Heider, a Westmont Hilltop graduate, were named Northeast Conference Student-Athletes of the Year on Tuesday, recording the highest grade-point averages among all student-athletes in the Northeast Conference with matching 4.0 cumulative GPAs.
Meredith, a two-year captain on the men’s basketball team, completed his master’s degree this spring with all A’s in the MBA program. He has been hired by Ersnt and Young, a business management consulting firm in Pittsburgh, and is set to begin his professional career in September.
“What a great way for Scott to end his career at SFU,” said St. Francis men’s basketball coach Rob Krimmel. “He will go down as one of the hardest workers on and off the court that SFU basketball has ever seen. His passion for being great in all that he does is a quality that we will miss. His work ethic and dedication will no doubt lead him to be successful in life. I am proud of all that Scott accomplished during his time at SFU. He was the true definition of a student-athlete.”
Heider was a four-year member of the golf program and a double major in finance and accounting. He will continue his education in the graduate gemologist program at the Gemological Institute of America.
“We are so proud of Greg for this amazing accomplishment,” said St. Francis men’s golf coach Derek Tyson. “Greg has a relentless work ethic which was reflected in his school work. To maintain a 4.0 over his collegiate career is an incredible achievement and sets a great example for everyone on the team.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.