KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Senior Keith Braxton became a three-time NABC All-District first-team selection on Monday and was joined on the top team by 2019-20 NEC Player of the Year Isaiah Blackmon.
The District 15 team is comprised of players from the Northeast Conference and the Mid-Easter Athletic Conference (MEAC). All five members of the first team went to players in the Northeast Conference.
This marks the third straight year that St. Francis placed two on the all-district first team. Braxton and Jamaal King both earned spots in 2017-18 and 2018-19. It is Blackmon’s first all-District selection.
Braxton’s success was well-documented throughout his career as he was a four-time all-NEC selection and a three-time first-team selection, highlighted by his Player of the Year Award in 2018-19. He finished his career third in St. Francis history in scoring, rebounding, assists and steals and was the only player in the league to rank in the top 10 in scoring, rebounding and assists in 2019-20. He became the league’s first 2,000 point/1,000 rebound performer and the first from St. Francis since Maurice Stokes.
Blackmon led the NEC in scoring in 2019-20, averaging 21.6 ppg in league action. He finished his career seventh in program history in scoring, fourth in 3-point field goal percentage and third in career made 3-point field goals.
The duo will finish their career as the highest scoring tandem of teammates in NEC history.
