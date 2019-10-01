SOMERSET, N.J. – Two more members of the St. Francis football team earned NEC weekly awards as sophomore Trevor Thompson was named NEC Special Teams Performer of the Week and freshman defensive lineman Dwayne Majors was named NEC Rookie of the Week.
Thompson earns his second Special Teams Player of the Week of the young season after connecting on all three of his field goal attempts in a win over Bryant. He connected on kicks of 37 and 30 in the first half and iced the game with a 21-yarder in the fourth quarter.
Majors was at the center of a dominating defensive effort, recording four tackles, 1.5 tackles for a loss and a half of a sack.
