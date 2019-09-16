LORETTO – The St. Francis football team was awarded two more NEC weekly honors on Monday, its fifth in three weeks, as redshirt sophomore defensive back Gio Vonne Sanders was named the NEC’s Defensive Player of the Week and sophomore placekicker Trevor Thompson earned NEC Special Teams Player of the Week. It was the first career honors for both recipients.
Starting in the place of injured All-American safety Nick Rinella, Sanders became the first St. Francis defender to record two interceptions in the same game since Jalen Wells did so against Bryant on Oct. 14, 2017. He returned the two interceptions a combined 41 yards, setting up a St. Francis field goal and a touchdown. With Sanders at the back end of the defense, St. Francis held a Merrimack team that came in to the game averaging 41 points per contest to just one offensive touchdown while forcing four turnovers.
Thompson also enjoyed a big game, connecting on two second quarter field goals, the second a career-long 42 yarder. He finished the day 2-for-2 on field goal attempts, 4-for-4 on extra points and recorded two touchbacks on kickoffs.
Sanders joins senior linebacker Da’Jon Lee as a Defensive Player of the Week while Thompson joins Rinella who won in Week 1 thanks to his return prowess.
