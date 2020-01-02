SMITHFIELD, R.I. - Redshirt senior Isaiah Blackmon netted a game-high 24 points, but his go-ahead 3-point attempt with under 20 seconds to play missed the mark as St. Francis (7-5, 0-1 NEC) lost its conference opener at Bryant (9-5, 1-0 NEC), 67-63, on Thursday night.
“I can’t fault our team for the effort,” said St. Francis coach Rob Krimmel. “I thought our guys play hard, but we got out of rhythm on offense for a 10-minute stretch in the second half and it ended up costing us the game.”
Adam Grant paced Bryant with 20 points. Benson Lin (14), Hall Elisias (12) and Ikenna Ndugba (11) all scored in double figures for the hosts. Ndugba added nine rebounds, while Elisias blocked four shots.
St. Francis held the Bulldogs to 22 first-half points, tied for the fewest in any half by an SFU opponent, to lead 28-22 at the break. Blackmon scored on the opening possession of the second half to open an eight-point lead, but St. Francis was held to just four points over the next 8:54 as the Bulldogs took a 43-34 lead on the heels of a 21-4 run.
Blackmon canned three second-half 3-pointers to score 17 points over the final 20 minutes.
His trey with 3:34 to play cut the St. Francis deficit to 59-57 and capped a 7-0 run. Bryant stretched the lead back to seven, but Blackmon hit two free throws, Myles Thompson made a layup and Mark Flagg added a tip-in to make it a one-score game, 65-63, with 22 seconds to play.
The ensuing Bryant inbounds pass hit the ceiling and St. Francis regained possession under the Bulldogs basket.
Blackmon got a quality look in the corner, but his shot missed and was secured by the Bulldogs. Two Bryant free throws put the game away as St. Francis watched its win streak snap at five games.
St. Francis showed some rust in its first game since Dec. 22, shooting 23-64 (36%) from the field. The Red Flash went 4-for-23 (17%) from 3-point range. Blackmon was 4 of 8, while the rest of the team was 0-for-15.
Senior Keith Braxton finished with 13 points and seven rebounds, tying Darshan Luckey for fifth on the all-time scoring list. Thompson chipped in with 13 points and 11 rebounds for his first career double-double.
The Red Flash got a season-low nine points from its bench. St. Francis has lost three of its last four conference openers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.