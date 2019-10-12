LORETTO – Throughout much of the game on Saturday afternoon, St. Francis looked like it was a few plays away from putting the nail in the coffin against Robert Morris. But as the game narrowed down in time, the Red Flash were unable to make the plays that mattered and ultimately let a conference victory against their in-state rivals Robert Morris slip away.
The Colonials hit a 38-yard field goal in double overtime to win their first conference game since 2016, 20-17, at DeGol Field.
The key plays that St. Francis could not make included a dropped interception, a fourth down conversion allowed by the defense, a missed chip shot field goal and an untimely fumble. All of those plays came during the final regulation drive of Robert Morris that tied the game, or overtime; critical times of the game that St. Francis did not find a way to finish.
St. Francis coach Chris Villarrial was distressed after the game, taking the blame for the loss.
“We have to watch the film and find out what went wrong,” he said. “I felt that we had a great week of practice, but right now it’s not transferring from the practice field to the playing field.”
Joel Denley and Avery Miliner led the rushing attack coming into the game, but the duo combined to see just one play the entire game. Instead, Chris Wells and Derrick Wiley combined for 30 rushes and 132 yards and the lone rushing score.
“[Joel] Denley got one play, but he did not return and Miliner is banged up right now,” said Villarrial. “We felt Wiley had the hot hand and we went with him today.”
Defensively, the Red Flash held their own for the most part. A change at quarterback by Robert Morris really put a spark in the Colonials offense though. Caleb Lewis, the graduate transfer from Louisiana State, came in and went 9 of 22 for 152 yards and two scores, the final one coming with 45 seconds left in regulation to tie the game.
“All the credit to them. Two [Caleb Lewis] came in and did a heck of a job. I felt we let up in the second half especially,” said a distraught Nick Rinella. “This one hurts.”
The Red Flash had a chance to win the game multiple times. Their best opportunity came in the first overtime, when Thompson lined up for a 25-yard field goal to win it. But Thompson pulled it, and life was given back to Robert Morris, which beat St. Francis for the first time since 2011.
