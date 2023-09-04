LORETTO, Pa. – St. Francis University's Cole Doyle was named Northeast Conference offensive player of the week and Mekhi Workman was named rookie of the week, the conference announced Monday.
Doyle, a redshirt junior quarterback, went 14 of 24 with 230 passing yards and a 77-yard passing touchdown to Shanksville-Stonycreek graduate Dawson Snyder. Doyle surpassed 200 passing yards four times during the 2022 campaign and his first came six games into the season. The 77-yard passing play was the longest for St. Francis since Oct. 16, 2019, when Jason Brown hit EJ Jenkins for a 79-yard touchdown at Long Island.
The reigning NEC offensive player of the year was a three-time NEC offensive player of the week in 2022.
Workman, a freshman wide receiver, recorded four catches for 62 yards in his collegiate debut at Western Michigan. His four catches tied teammates Damon Horton and Casey McKinney for a game high. His 41-yard reception on third-and-11 in the second quarter was the second-longest passing play of the game.
The Baltimore native picked up where St. Francis left off in 2022 as a freshman wide receiver earned NEC rookie of the week five times in 2022.
St. Francis begins its FCS schedule with a trip to former NEC member Robert Morris at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.