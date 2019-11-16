LORETTO – In the final home game of the season, any coach would want their team to play a complete game. On senior day in their last home game of 2019, the Red Flash dominated all three phases of the game, coming out on top 42-8 over Wagner University at DeGol Field.
On offense, the running game finally came around into full effect, with senior Joel Denley running for a game-high 85 yards and career-high three touchdowns.
It was the first multi-scoring effort from a St. Francis running back in 2019, and the most rushing touchdowns by a running back since Khairi Dickson in 2015.
“It’s been a while since we’ve established the run like that, maybe since the Wagner game [in 2018],” said senior offensive lineman Christian Darrisaw. “I’m really happy how the backs were able to make plays and have everything come together, especially as an offensive lineman on senior day.”
Two second quarter rushing touchdowns by Denley put the Red Flash up 21-0 down the stretch of the first half. Those runs, bolstered by two turnover on downs stops by the defense has momentum firmly on the Red Flash side. Senior defensive back Nick Rinella knew how big those stops could be, having given up points before halves in previous losses, “going into locker room with that momentum is huge for the second half.”
In the second half, the passing game put a stamp on the game. Through three quarters, quarterback Jason Brown had thrown 25 passes, and was 17-23 in the first half.
But on the final two drives of the game for the Red Flash, Brown was 8 of 8 for 88 yards and two scores, both to his Chancellor High School teammate EJ Jenkins.
“Coach Marco [Pecora] put those guys in position to be successful during practice, and the guys responded well,” St. Francis coach Chris Villarrial said.
Defensively, the Red Flash dominated Wagner. With just 36 rushing yards on
32 carries and Seahawks quarterback Christian Alexander-Stevens being sacked five times, St. Francis lived up to its billing as a top-defensive unit. On senior day, linebacker Da’Jon Lee led the way with a career high 14 tackles, and 4.5 tackles for loss. The message from Lee and his senior cohorts was about finishing strong in 2019.
“I want to win this for y’all and I want y’all to win this for me,” said Lee. “We talked all week about this game and finishing it.”
Echoing the message was Villarrial; an exasperated response to fulfilling a complete team win: “To finish it, it feels great.”
For the seniors on the Red Flash, this was a refreshing win at home, something that has not been there in their careers.
“It means everything. We’re a good team that has had things not go our way. But it feels good to put everything together and get a win at home on senior day,” Rinella said.
