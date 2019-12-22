WASHINGTON, D.C. – St. Francis ended 2019 on a high note with a 78-72 victory over William & Mary (8-5) at the D.C. Hoops Fan Fest Showcase on Sunday and will head into conference play on a five-game win streak. Redshirt senior Isaiah Blackmon led the charge with a game-high 17 points and senior Keith Braxton followed with 15 points and seven rebounds as St. Francis outscored the Tribe 63-49 over the final 30 minutes.
“We need to enjoy this one over the break,” said St. Francis coach Rob Krimmel. “It has been a long time since we’ve won seven games before league play, and it is something we should be proud of. At the same time, everyone is now 0-0. We will hit the reset button and get ready for our conference opener at Bryant on Jan. 2.”
William & Mary (8-5) scored on its first five offensive possessions and led 23-15 midway through the first half. Redshirt sophomore Tyler Stewart gave St. Francis (7-4) a much-needed boost, scoring four straight.
From there, the Red Flash defense locked in. A Blackmon 3-pointer capped a 9-0 St. Francis run and gave the Red Flash their first lead of the day. It would extend to 40-36 at the half.
St. Francis led by as many as six early in the second half, but the Tribe regained the lead on a Bryce Barnes 3-pointer with 9:41 to play. Senior Scott Meredith rattled home a three on St. Francis’ next possession and the Red Flash never relinquished the lead over the final nine minutes. St. Francis started to get some separation around the seven-minute mark, stretching a 63-62 lead to 69-62 on four points from Stewart and two from junior Mark Flagg.
William & Mary trimmed the deficit to five, 69-64, when Blackmon connected on his third 3-pointer of the game to make it an eight-point lead.
St. Francis went 28-for-59 (47.5%) from the floor to William & Mary’s 27-for-54 (50%).
The Red Flash made 7 of 19 3-pointers (36.8%) to the Tribe’s 9 of 22 (40.9%).
St. Francis went 15 of 21 (71.4%) from the charity stripe while William & Mary connected on just 9 of 18 (50%).
The Tribe, who feature two 6-foot-11 players in their starting five, secured 37 rebounds to St. Francis’ 30. The hosts turned the ball over 19 times.
St. Francis’ bench was a key to its victory once again, outscoring William & Mary’s bench 27-10.
Neither team led by double digits at any point in the game.
St. Francis’ seven non-league wins are its most since 1997-98. It is the first time St. Francis has won five or more consecutive non-league games since the NEC formed in 1981-82.
Braxton has now reached double figures in all 11 games this season. Myles Thompson finished with 10 points, Stewart with nine and Meredith added eight.
William & Mary’s Van Vliet scored 16 with 11 rebounds, Bryce Barnes and Nathan Knight (10 rebounds) each scored 15. Luke Loewe tallied 12.
