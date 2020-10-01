IRVING, Texas – The National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame (NFF) announced the semifinalists for the 2020 William V. Campbell Trophy on Thursday. St. Francis redshirt senior defensive lineman Sam Cummings was selected as a semifinalist.
A record 199 semifinalists were chosen, including student-athletes from FBS, FCS, Division II and III schools. Candidates for the William V. Campbell Trophy must be a senior or a graduate student in their final year of eligibility, have a GPA of at least 3.2 on a 4.0 scale, have outstanding football ability and demonstrated strong leadership and citizenship.
Cummings is currently pursuing his Master's of Business Administration after graduating with a bachelor's degree in exercise physiology in the spring. He originally joined the St. Francis football program as a walk-on before earning a scholarship and now serves as a leader in the defensive line position group.
Cummings has done community service with the Dorthy Day Center, Special Olympics, Saint Mike's and Blairstown Regional YMCA. He's also a member of the Exphys Club.
In his 22 career games in a Red Flash uniform, Cummings has recorded 16 solo tackles, 19 assists, 35 total tackles, 10 tackles for a loss of 31 yards, 2.5 sacks for 16 yards and forced a fumble. He was a member of the 2017 team that beat No. 22 Liberty on the road and the 2019 team that reached overtime against No. 17 Central Connecticut State on the road.
