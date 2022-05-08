LORETTO, Pa. – The St. Francis University softball team took a doubleheader sweep over Sacred Heart and clinched its second straight Northeast Conference regular-season championship title and fourth in the past five conference seasons.
The Red Flash (34-16, 20-4 NEC) won 6-2 and 9-0 in five innings.
St. Francis' Jordan Frank hit a walk-off grand slam in the second game and finished the doubleheader 3-for-6. Rachel Marsden pitched a complete-game shutout and allowed only one hit with no walks and two strikeouts.
Lindsay Ward went 4-for-7 with two runs scored and one RBI, while St. Francis all-time hits leader Mekenzie Saban went 2-for-5 with two runs scored, one double and two RBIs. Grace Vesco pitched a complete game, struck out 10 batters and allowed two runs on two hits. Ashley Wruble went 3-for-4 with three runs scored, two RBIs and one walk.
"We're finally in a groove and the confidence is up," Frank said. "Our pitchers and hitters are all playing really well. It was a lot of fun to have the senior day and get a sweep at the same time.
"It was a perfect scenario and perfect situation. I felt a lot of confidence because everyone was hitting well and that boosting mine. I wasn't thinking in the box, which is always a good thing, and just wanted to have fun on senior day. That was a great way to end it."
"It is huge that we are connecting on all-three cylinders of the game," St. Francis coach Jessica O'Donnell said. "I feel really good that we're connecting on those, but we still have work to do in the tournament. It's going to be a good tournament and every game is going to be tough, but we're going to make sure we bring it in all facets of the game."
In the first game, St. Francis started the scoring early with a Jordan Pietrzykoski RBI double in the first inning. After scoreless second and third innings, the Red Flash put up four runs in the fourth inning.
Saban and Pietrzykoski produced back-to-back bases-loaded walks, followed by a Ward infield single and took a 4-0 lead. Marsden hit an infield single that scored two runs and capped off the four-run inning.
Sacred Heart responded with two runs in the fifth inning on a sacrifice fly and single that cut the deficit to 6-2.
After two scoreless innings to start the second game, Saban hit a sacrifice fly in the third inning and gave St. Francis a 1-0 lead.
In the fourth inning, Marsden hit a sacrifice fly, followed by a two-run Lexi Hernandez single and one-run Wruble single that opened up a 5-0 lead.
Pietrzykoski, Ward and Olivia Ulam loaded the bases in the bottom of the fourth inning before Frank hit a walk-off grand slam to clinch the 9-0 Red Flash victory.
"She's a really hard-worker and it is a nice ending to a really great regular season for Jordan," O'Donnell said. "I'm really proud of her and I'm excited for what's to come in the postseason."
St. Francis' 20 conference wins this season are its second-highest total in program history behind only last season's 22. The Red Flash now have an 84-14 conference record over the past five conference seasons.
The grand slam was Frank's first of her career and only her second four-RBI game. Her first came against Wagner on April 14, 2019.
Vesco fell one strikeout short of her season high with 10 against the Pioneers. The game was her fifth start of the season that she allowed two or less hits.
Marsden is now third in single-season program history with 20 wins this season.
St. Francis will host the NEC Tournament, which runs from Thursday through Saturday. Mount St. Mary’s, Fairleigh Dickinson and Long Island also clinched berths in the fourth-team tournament.
