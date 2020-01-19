LEXINGTON, Va. – The St. Francis indoor track and field teams competed in the Keydet Invitational on Friday and Saturday at the Virginia Military Institute.
Senior Christian McFadden was the lone victor for the Red Flash, as he captured first in the 60-meter dash with a time of 6.85.
Senior Mark Njenga took a third-place finish in the triple jump with nearly a one-foot personal best of 14.50m (47 feet-7 inches).
Junior Jacob Schulte, a Bishop McCort Catholic graduate, took third in the 5000m run with a time of 15:46.96.
Freshman Nickolas Hyde, a Somerset product, picked up a fifth-place finish in the shot put with a mark of 16.64m (54-7.25).
On the first day of competition, sophomore Emily Lunger took second in the high jump with a clearance of 1.65m (5-5). On the second day, she took sixth in the 400m dash with a personal best time of 58.58.
Freshman Maddie Murphy, a Bishop Carroll Catholic product, took eighth in the triple jump with a mark of 11.22m (36-9.75). That mark moved her into fifth all-time at St. Francis in the triple jump.
