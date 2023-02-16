NEW YORK – Josh Cohen scored 21 points to help St. Francis defeat St. Francis-Brooklyn 72-64 on Thursday night.
Cohen added 12 rebounds for the Red Flash (10-16, 7-6 Northeast Conference). Cohen scored on a layup with 16:54 left in the first half to become the 43rd player in program history to score 1,000 points in his career.
St. Francis’ Maxwell Land scored 16 points and added six rebounds. Cam Gregory went 4 of 6 from the field to finish with 10 points. Ronell Giles Jr. chipped in 10 points as well.
After the Terriers tied the game at 48-all, St. Francis went on a decisive 15-4 run with 5:17 left in the second half.
Zion Bethea led the Terriers (13-14, 6-8) in scoring, finishing with 20 points, six rebounds and three steals. Josiah Harris added 15 points and 11 rebounds and Roy Clarke tallied nine points, six rebounds and four steals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.