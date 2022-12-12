HONOLULU, Hawaii – St. Francis redshirt junior Josh Cohen became the second player in program history to register multiple 40-point performances in a single-season and/or on Sunday night, but Hawaii prevailed 90-66.
Cohen also narrowly missed his third-straight double-double after finishing with nine rebounds. A player has reached 40 points in a game for the Red Flash 13 times, but only Cohen and St. Francis legend and NBA Hall of Famer Maurice Stokes have had multiple 40-point games. Stokes did it four times in the 1954-55 season.
Cohen tied the SimpiFi Arena at Sherriff Center mark with 16 made field goals in a game and missed the arena point mark by just one. The 6-foot-10 redshirt junior also had 40 points and nine boards against Lehigh on Nov. 21 in Loretto and just missed the DeGol Arena standard by two points.
Kamaka Hepa led four Hawaii (6-3) players in double figures with 30 points and 14 rebounds. Samuta Avea added 18 points, Beon Riley netted 13 and Justus Jackson finished with 10.
Landon Moore provided eight points for St. Francis (3-8).
On Monday, Cohen was named Northeast Conference Co-Player of the Week along with Fairleigh Dickinson's Demetre Roberts. It is the second time this season and the third time in his career Cohen has been named the top player of the week. Cohen is the only player in the nation averaging 20 points per game and shooting at least 64% from the field, and one of three players averaging 20 points per game and shooting 60% from the floor (Gonzaga's Drew Timme and Purdue's Zach Edey).
The Rainbow Warriors closed the first half by scoring the final five points to take a 37-36 lead going into the locker room. St. Francis kept the margin to single digits until Hawaii went on a 14-4 run midway through the final frame and the Red Flash could not get any closer the rest of the way.
"We have got to find a way to play tough for 40 minutes," St. Francis coach Rob Krimmel said. "It becomes challenging to win a basketball game, especially in their own arena when they get second opportunities at the basket puts us in a tough spot. I do not think we did a good job defensively for the second 20 minutes. For 40 minutes, we need to find a way to get stops, get rebounds and commit to what we were doing in the first half. I'm certainly proud of the way that Josh played, but I know that he would rather have a different experience than scoring all those points and coming out with the loss."
With the score tied at five, St. Francis went on a 13-7 spurt to take an 18-12 lead with 13:09 left in the first half. Cohen netted eight of the 13 points in the run.
The Loretto program scored five unanswered points to erase a 30-29 deficit and take a 34-30 advantage with 3:51 left in the stanza. Cohen started the spurt with a turnaround jumper at 4:53 before Moore nailed a 3-pointer at 3:51. After a Rainbow Warriors basket, Cohen's bucket with 2:20 remaining restored a four-point lead and finished the first half with 21 points.
There have been six players in NCAA Division I that have registered a 40-point game in 2022-23, but Cohen is the only one that has turned the trick more than once. It was the fourth time in program history that a player posted 40 points on the road and the first since Lamont Harris reached 40 points against Long Island on Jan. 18, 1986. Stokes had three 40-point games in the final 11 games of the 1954-55 season, including three in a five-game span and back-to-back home games. The St. Francis Hall of Famer registered three of these 40-point output at home with his 43 points in overtime against Dayton in the NIT taking place at Madison Square Garden for his lone road 40-point game.
Cohen is the first Northeast Conference player to post a pair of 40-point games in the same season since Rob Monroe scored 41 points against Longwood on Jan. 2, 2005, and 40 points against Sacred Heart on Feb. 3, 2005, for Quinnipiac. The 2004-05 season was also the last time a St. Francis player scored 35 points or more when Darshan Luckey had 39 points at Mount St. Mary's.
In three games in the month of December, Cohen is averaging 24 points and 10.3 rebounds per game. Cohen narrowly missed becoming the first Red Flash player to register three-straight double-doubles since Keith Braxton in the 2019-20 season. Along with setting a career high for field goals made and tying his career-best point total, Cohen tied his career high with three blocks.
St. Francis' Cam Gregory added five points, four rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block. It was the first time the team only had one scorer in double figures for the first time since at Virginia Tech on Nov. 23, 2021.
St. Francis played a team from Hawaii for the first time since the 1975-76 season and for the fourth time in team history.
The Red Flash returns to the east coast and heads to the University of Miami at noon Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.