Fresh off a 68-63 win at Wagner on Saturday to improve to 3-0 in Northeast Conference play for the first time since 2002-03, St. Francis redshirt junior forward Josh Cohen was selected as NEC co-player of the week and freshman guard Landon Moore was named NEC rookie of the week.
Cohen set a new NEC career high in points with 27 and added seven rebounds, two blocks and a steal in the win against Wagner. The redshirt junior went 12-for-21 from the floor and 3 of 6 from the free-throw line. Cohen registered 11 of his 15 second-half points in the final nine minutes and 47 seconds to help the Loretto program maintain the lead for the rest of the game. During this stretch, he made a shot with the shot clock expiring and hit 3 of 4 from the foul line in the final 40 seconds. While it is Cohen's fifth game this season with at least 27 points or more, it marks a new career best in NEC play after posting a then career-high 26 points against Merrimack on Feb. 5, 2022, at home. It is the fourth time Cohen has scored 20 points or more in a game in NEC play, the seventh time he has turned the trick this season and the 11th time in his career. He has posted 27 points or more in his past four road games in 2022-23.
Moore finished off the win against Wagner going 6-for-6 from the free-throw line. Just like his heroics against Stonehill one week prior, Moore made a huge defensive play at the end of the game. The freshman guard corralled a defensive rebound with six seconds left with the Red Flash clinging to a 64-63 lead. Moore finished the game with 15 points, six rebounds and five assists. He was 3-for-5 shooting from the floor, including hitting what proved to be the go-ahead shot with 9:47 left in the game and went a perfect 9-for-9 from the foul line. The six rebounds tied his career best for the third time, while he has registered five helpers for the seventh time. Moore has scored double figures in five straight games for the second time this season and 12 times overall, while he has 15 points or more eight times on the year. During his current streak, the freshman has registered 15 points or more in all five games including his first two 20-point performances.
It is the fifth time St. Francis has earned both NEC player and rookie of the week honors in the same week, and the first time since Nov. 30, 2020, when Maxwell Land was the top rookie and Mark Flagg was the top player that week.
Cohen was also named the NEC player of the week for the weeks of Nov. 21-27, 2022, Dec. 5-12, 2023, and Nov. 22-28, 2021.
Cohen earned his third NEC player of the week award this season to become only the second player in program history to earn three honors in the same season, joining Keith Braxton, who accomplished the feat in each of his final three seasons (2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20). Cohen now has four NEC player of the week awards to his credit to join Braxton (nine times), Isaiah Blackmon (four times) and Earl Brown (four times) as the only four-time winners dating back to the 1997-98 campaign.
Moore has won the award four times in a row after taking home the award for the first two weeks of the season. He started the year with consecutive honors for the weeks of Nov. 7-12 and Nov. 13-19 before receiving the recognition for the weeks of Dec. 12-18, Dec. 19-25, Dec. 26-Jan. 1 and Jan. 2-8.
Moore becomes the third Red Flash player to earn the top rookie of the week honor six times or more and the first since Keith Braxton in 2016-17. Braxton was named NEC rookie of the week seven times, while Darshan Luckey (eight times in 2002-03) are the only other players in Red Flash history to earn five or more rookie honors. He is also one of just 12 players in the 42-year history of the league to earn the top rookie of the week award six or more times.
Moore and Braxton are the only players in team history to earn the honor back-to-back on two separate occasions. Moore and Luckey are the only players to earn the honor in four straight weeks after Luckey won five of the final six honors in 2002-03.
Cohen currently leads the NEC in scoring (21.9 ppg) and field goal percentage (61.8%), while ranking second in offensive rebounds (2.94 rpg), second in minutes played (33.06), third in rebounding (8.1 rpg), fourth in defensive rebounds (5.13 rpg) and 10th in blocked shots (0.69 bpg). The redshirt junior also ranks nationally in NCAA Division I, sitting fifth in field goals made (134), sixth in scoring, 11th in points (351) and 17th in field goal percentage through play on Sunday.
Moore ranks ninth in the NEC in scoring (12.9 ppg), second in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.94), third in assists (3.75 apg), third in free-throw percentage (83.1) and ninth in minutes played (31.38). Land ranks 17th in scoring (11.3 ppg), seventh in 3-point percentage (38.7), seventh in defensive rebounds (5.13 rpg) and ninth in rebounding (5.2 rpg).
It is the ninth straight week the Red Flash has earned a major weekly award, taking home one honor each week in the first eight weeks. Along with Moore's six recognitions and Cohen's three honors, freshman Cam Gregory was the top rookie for the week of Nov. 28-Dec. 4.
With its win at Wagner on Saturday, the Red Flash are off to their third 3-0 start in league play in program history. The 1990-91 and 2002-03 teams also started out with three straight wins. St. Francis hosts Long Island at 4 p.m. Saturday.
