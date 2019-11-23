To finish off the 2019 season, a scheduling quirk has St. Francis (5-6, 3-4 NEC) traveling to a non-conference opponent in Delaware State (2-9, 1-7 MEAC).
The last time these two teams met in 2018, it was the home opener for the Red Flash, a decisive 45-14 victory for the hosts.
For the Red Flash, there has not been much to play for over the past three or four weeks. Ever since a back-breaking loss to Sacred Heart in overtime, the second of three overtime losses in 2019, St. Francis has only been playing for pride and for opportunity. This game against the Hornets is no different, with a nonconference opponent and no chance to move up or down in conference standings, the Red Flash could pack it in theoretically.
But St. Francis coach Chris Villarrial knows that these end-of-season games can really show what a team is made of. He was sincere when he mentioned how well the team played the last few weeks and how much better of a situation the team can be in if they focus on this last game.
“Don’t be satisfied with one win,” Villarrial said. “Champions do it week after week and that’s the mindset we’re trying to instill.”
The victory over Wagner was about as complete of a game the Red Flash have had since a shutout of Long Island over a month ago.
“I thought all aspects of the game did well. We had younger guys play significant roles and it felt good as coaches to see those guys play and make an impact,” said Villarrial of the Wagner game.
As the team moves towards the final game though, Delaware State stands in the way of a .500 season, something that has not happened in Loretto since their lone NEC championship season in 2016.
For the Hornets, their season has not been a smooth ride. An early season thrashing of Division II Lincoln had the Hornets at 1-1 heading into their first MEAC game.
But since, the team has been outscored by over 20 points per game, and only has a close 16-13 victory over Bethune-Cookman in their win column.
For Villarrial and the Red Flash staff, they’re always on the outlook for different aspects of their opponents, and the Hornets bring a lot of muscle up front.
“They average like 6-foot-5, 315 pounds across the board and that’s what worries you,” Villarrial said.
Being able to get off the blocks is a key for the defensive line for the Red Flash.
“If our D-line can hold up, up front and set the tone early, it will allow the linebackers to come forward and make plays,” Villarrial continued.
Being able to contain the rushing attack of the Hornets will be a player of the week this past week after rushing for over 100 yards for the third straight week.
Quarterback Tylik Bethea is just a freshman, but he can be a weapon running and is improving in the throwing aspect of his game.
