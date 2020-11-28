LORETTO – The St. Francis University men’s basketball team didn’t get to ride the high from its win at Pitt for very long.
The Red Flash lost their home opener – and, possibly, their most experienced perimeter player – against Maryland Baltimore County, 80-65, on Saturday afternoon at DeGol Arena.
“Of course, the win over Pitt was an awesome feeling for our team as a whole, but we have a lot of young guys on the team,” Red Flash senior forward Mark Flagg said. “I knew this wasn’t going to be a walk in the park.
"When you have a team with a lot of younger guys they think we’re better, we’re so great, and it’s something they need to experience. When I was a freshman, I was the same way.”
Flagg paced St. Francis with 16 points on 8-of-11 shooting to go along with seven rebounds. Ty Stewart chipped in 12 points off the bench before fouling out, and freshman Max Land netted 10.
St. Francis led 33-32 at the half on the strength of 6-4 Bryce Laskey’s fall-away over UMBC 5-2 point guard Darnell Rogers with 28.7 seconds left. Things got away from the Red Flash, though, when the teams returned to the floor.
It took St. Francis more than 3 minutes to score in the second half as the Flash turned the ball over on their first four possessions, then missed two free throws and two layups.
The Retrievers, picked to finish second in the American East Conference with four returning starters, took advantage, turning the one-point halftime deficit into an eight-point lead before Ty Stewart finally got SFU on the board again, laying in a shot off Zahree Harrison’s feed at the 16:38 mark. St. Francis never was closer than three the rest of the way.
“They’re an older, more-experienced crew,” Flagg said. “I’m sure (Coach Ryan Odom) got on them at halftime. They knew exactly what they wanted to do.
"We turned the ball over, and they were getting out in transition and getting buckets. That’s just a huge momentum shift. We clawed back a little bit, but it’s hard to come back on a team as experienced as them.”
Making matters worse, 31 seconds after Stewart’s bucket, St. Francis’ starting point guard – 6-foot-3 senior Ramiir Dixon-Conover – went down under the basket with what Red Flash coach Rob Krimmel called a twisted ankle. He had to be helped by trainers to the bench, leaving with four points, four assists and six rebounds in 21 minutes.
Dixon-Conover was coming off a career-high 21 points in Wednesday’s 80-70 win at Pitt, St. Francis’ first in 30 games against the Panthers.
“Certainly his leadership and his ability to control the game a little bit on both ends is something we missed in the second half,” Krimmel said.
Krimmel said he didn’t want to speculate on Dixon-Conover’s availability moving forward. The Red Flash start a Virginia swing on Monday, first taking on Virginia, which was ranked fourth in the country in the preseason rankings, then traveling to Liberty on Wednesday.
Brandon Horvath’s 18 points and 12 rebounds sparked UMBC, which was coming off an eight-point loss at Georgetown in its first game of the season. Rogers finished with 15.
“One of the things we talked about after the Pitt win was being able to build on a successful moment,” Krimmel said. “You look at the stats at the end of the game. I think we were 50 percent from the free throw line (8-for-16), I think we turned the ball over 17 times we had six or seven layups that were on the rim. Those are shots you need to get.”
The Flash were in front for the majority of the first 20 minutes but couldn’t find a way to shake free from the Retrievers, who came to life and went up by four in the last 3 minutes before Dixon-Conover found Flagg for a layup and then got a steal at halfcourt, took it in and dunked with one hand.
St. Francis jumped out 8-2 by going inside and scoring its first four field goals at the rim. That opened things up a bit for the perimeter game, and Ty Stewart came off the bench to score nine points on three 3-pointers.
Flagg and Horvath topped all first-half scorers with 10. Horvath, who also had eight first-half rebounds, scored seven points in the last 4:43.
“I know everyone wants to be great, to win games, so I know everyone’s going to come back with a lot of energy,” Flagg said. “We’re going to give Virginia a good fight.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.