SOMERSET, N.J. - Redshirt sophomore quarterback Jason Brown and senior defensive back Nick Rinella took home two of the four weekly awards for their performance in a win at Lehigh.
Brown was named the NEC’s Offensive Player of the Week after connecting on 22 of 37 passes for 293 yards and two touchdowns in his first collegiate start.
Brown’s 293 passing yards were the most by a first-time starter in program history and the most by a St. Francis quarterback since Bear Fenimore threw for 293 at Bryant on Oct. 14, 2017.
Brown’s right arm led a 13-point second half comeback as he threw a 75-yard bomb to redshirt sophomore E.J. Jenkins for his first score and a 35-yard game winning touchdown to redshirt junior Terell Johnson with just 1:07 to play, leading a 62-yard scoring march in 2:17.
Rinella, SFU’s all-time leader in career punt return yards, added to his total with a 26-yard punt return.
He also returned three kicks for 110 yards with a long of 61 in the second quarter. A preseason All-American and returning all-NEC return specialist, Rinella racked up 170 all-purpose yards. It’s his third career Special Teams Player of the Week honor.
