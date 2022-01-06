LORETTO, Pa. – Coming out of Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic’s program in Altoona, Lili Benzel hasn’t had many opportunities to experience losing streaks. Before, during and after Benzel’s time there, the Marauders have consistently won conference and district championships and contended for state titles.
To be honest, none of this year’s St. Francis University women’s basketball players have faced a great deal of on-court adversity. Even last year, Benzel and the Red Flash reeled off 11 straight wins, the program’s longest winning streak in nearly 20 years.
That seems like an eternity ago, now after St. Francis fell to 0-14 after being handed a 70-60 Northeast Conference defeat by St. Francis of Brooklyn at DeGol Arena on Thursday night.
“It’s definitely difficult,” said Benzel, who scored nine points on three 3-pointers – some of them from NBA distance – to help keep the Flash right there with the Terriers in the first half before Brooklyn surged ahead by as many as 16 after the intermission. “The biggest thing is just to stay together and keep moving forward and look at the next game and don’t look back.”
Jada Dapaa led the Red Flash with 17 points and 11 rebounds before fouling out with 10.8 seconds left. Kaitlyn Maxwell scored 15 and Sam Miller 10.
It wasn’t enough, though, to avert the Red Flash’s longest winless skid since they dropped the last 13 contests of 1988-89 and the season-opener the following season.
“Right now, I’d say it’s kind of a ‘don’t-quit’ attitude. Just because we haven’t gotten the results we wanted doesn’t mean the season’s over,” said Dapaa, a co-captain. “It’s just the first half. We have the whole rest of the season to go. The conference just started.”
That’s true, and, with the NEC’s decision to allow everyone but Merrimack – which still is a probationary member after moving up to Division I three years ago – compete in the conference’s postseason tournament, one could make the argument that struggling now is an acceptable trade-off if it means putting it all together in March.
Right now, though, finding the positives can require an intense search. The last time St. Francis started the conference season 0-3 was in 1992-93.
Ten of their losses have been by double figures.
One could have anticipated some rough going after all-NEC point guard Karson Swogger and glue player Haley Thomas graduated and 6-foot-4 Katie Dettwiller, one of the top rim-protectors in the NEC, left basketball entirely. However, Red Flash coach Keila Whittington didn’t expect what she termed a “work in progress” to be this challenging.
“Absolutely not,” Whittington said. “That was surely not the expectation.”
Whittington said it would have to be a group effort to get the Flash untracked. Freshman wing and Blacklick Valley product Maria McConnell scored a career-high five points in nine minutes of action.
“We need other people to step up right now and tonight she got that opportunity,” Whittington said. “I think she has a good sense for the game offensively.”
The Red Flash were without sophomore Diajha Allen, who started 12 games at point this year. Allen’s right foot was in a booth after being injured at Fairleigh Dickinson on Saturday. Whittington said there was no determination yet on when or if she might be back.
Despite 10 points from Maxwell and nine off the bench from Benzel, the Red Flash trailed by eight at half, 45-37. The Terriers pulled ahead by as many as 10 on an Eszter Varga 3 with 2:57 left in the second quarter, but Benzel narrowed the gap with a very deep trey of her own less than a minute later.
Diminutive Serbian point guard Nevena Dimitrejevic drained four shots from 3-point range and had 14 points to spark the Terriers to a 22-18 lead after one quarter.
St. Francis Brooklyn got out quickly and had a five-point lead. However, St. Francis responded, tying it at nine when Maxwell scooped up an errant Terrier pass and went coast to coast for the layup at the 6:18 mark.
St. Francis will have a chance to break the skid on Saturday when winless Long Island visits Loretto.
“It’s time for us to regroup and come right back at it,” Whittington said.
