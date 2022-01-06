NEW YORK – Michael Cubbage scored 19 points, Patrick Emilien recorded 12 points and 11 rebounds and St. Francis Brooklyn got past St. Francis 70-53 on Thursday night.
Jack Hemphill added 12 points, and Tedrick Wilcox Jr. provided 10 points and 10 rebounds for St. Francis Brooklyn (4-10, 1-2 Northeast Conference).
Myles Thompson contributed 17 points for the Red Flash (4-10, 0-3), whose losing streak reached five games. Ramiir Dixon-Conover added 14 points.
The Red Flash led 26-21 at halftime.
