Illinois makes program-record 18 3-pointers in 106-48 win

St. Francis' Myles Thompson (5) shoots between Illinois' Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk (13) and Kofi Cockburn during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Champaign, Ill.

 Charles Rex Arbogast

NEW YORK – Michael Cubbage scored 19 points, Patrick Emilien recorded 12 points and 11 rebounds and St. Francis Brooklyn got past St. Francis 70-53 on Thursday night.

Jack Hemphill added 12 points, and Tedrick Wilcox Jr. provided 10 points and 10 rebounds for St. Francis Brooklyn (4-10, 1-2 Northeast Conference).

Myles Thompson contributed 17 points for the Red Flash (4-10, 0-3), whose losing streak reached five games. Ramiir Dixon-Conover added 14 points.

The Red Flash led 26-21 at halftime.

