SOMERSET, N.J. – St. Francis senior Keith Braxton was the driving force behind the Red Flash’s 2-0 road week and was rewarded with his second NEC Player of the Week of the season, sharing it with Long Island’s Ty Flowers (25 points and 27 rebounds in a win over Merrimack) and the eighth of his career, a St. Francis school record.
Braxton was the hero in St. Francis’ 70-68 win at Sacred Heart on Thursday night, connecting on the game-winning layup with 1.6 seconds to play, part of his game-high 23 points.
He followed it up with another efficient effort in a win at Wagner, scoring 22 points on just eight shot attempts.
For the week, Braxton averaged 22.5 points per game, made 64% of his field goal attempts, and 57.1% of his three-point field goals.
The senior is currently third in the NEC in scoring (17.2 ppg), sixth in assists (3.7 apg) and 11th in rebounding (6.8 rpg) and is just 84 points shy of becoming the first 2,000 point - 1,000 rebound performer in NEC history.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.