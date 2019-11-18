SOMERSET, N.J. – St. Francis senior guard Keith Braxton was named the Northeast Conference’s Player of the Week on Monday for the seventh time in his career after leading the Red Flash to a 2-0 mark.
Braxton averaged 19.5 points and seven rebounds per game in the two wins, sealing both wins at the free-throw line down the stretch.
Braxton made 14 of 15 free throws in a 71-65 win at Morgan State, including all of his attempts in the final two minutes. He finished with 20 points and nine rebounds.
He followed it up with 19 points and five boards in a win over American and made the key play of the game in the final moments. With St. Francis trailing by one and less than five seconds to play, Braxton shot faked and drew a foul on a 3-point attempt. He then made the first two free-throw attempts to seal the win.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.