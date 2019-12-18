LORETTO – St. Francis got better on Wednesday by signing four talented offensive players during the NCAA’s early signing period. The Red Flash offensive line in particular will be bolstered as three of the four signees are offensive lineman and the fourth is a fullback. The Red Flash will complete its 2020 recruiting hall in February with the signing period reopening on Feb. 5.
Fullback Di’Moni Dickerson (6-foot-1, 250 pounds) comes from one of the top programs in the country in Our Lady of Good Counsel, from Bowie, Maryland. Dickerson was a two-way player for the Falcons, leading them to the WCAC championship with a 9-3 record. Our Lady of Good Counsel finished the season ranked No. 17 in the nation thanks to its grueling schedule.
Offensive linemen Tre’Quan Dorsey, Cole Graham and Wylie Spiker (Ligonier Valley) round out the class. Dorsey is a 6-foot-4, 280-pound transfer from Lackawanna College, which advanced to the NJCAA national championship game.
Graham stands 6-foot-6 and 270 pounds. He played at Hempfield Area High School in Greensburg, helping the Spartans rush for over 2,000 yards while amassing 47 tackles and 6.5 sacks as a defensive end.
Spiker, a 6-foot-3, 250-pound lineman, was a key piece on a Ligonier Valley line that helped its rushing game average over 270 yards per game.
