SOMERSET, N.J. - St. Francis redshirt senior Isaiah Blackmon was named the Northeast Conference Player of the Week after averaging 26 points and 7.5 rebounds per game over the opening weekend of conference play.
Blackmon did most of his damage from behind the three-point line, knocking down 12 of 19 (63.2%).
He gave the Red Flash a chance in a narrow defeat at Bryant, scoring a game-high 24 points to go with seven rebounds, and followed it up with 28 points and eight rebounds in a win at Central Connecticut State. Blackmon made 8 of 11 3-pointers against the Blue Devils, one shy of the school record to tie his career high.
It is Blackmon’s third Player of the Week honor of his career and his first since 2016-17. The sharpshooter has five games with 20 or more points this season and leads the Red Flash in scoring at 17 points per game.
The Red Flash host Wagner on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.