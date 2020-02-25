SOMERSET, N.J. - St. Francis redshirt senior Isaiah Blackmon’s historic season added another milestone on Tuesday as he was named the Northeast Conference’s Player of the Week for the second time this season and the fourth of his career.
Blackmon averaged 25.5 points per game in two critical Red Flash wins, scoring a career-high 30 points in a win over Robert Morris, and a team-high 21 in a close victory over Long Island.
As he has done all season, the conference’s leading scorer went about his business in an efficient manner, draining 20 of 31 shots from the field and 9 of his 17 3-point tries.
With his 51 points over two games last week, Blackmon passed Jamaal King for ninth on the school’s all-time scoring list. He is shooting 43.8% from 3-point range this season and 47.3% from 3 in conference play.
Blackmon’s victory marks the fourth player of the week for the Red Flash this season, tied with Sacred Heart for most in the league.
