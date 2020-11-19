Becoming a team leader as the most experienced Red Flash player with the graduation of the star backcourt of Keith Braxton and Isaiah Blackmon hasn’t been the biggest adjustment for St. Francis University forward Myles Thompson this offseason. It hasn’t been the work to expand his game and hone his skills, either.
“Sprints with this mask on – that’s the hardest thing to do,” Thompson said.
Welcome to college basketball in the time of COVID-19.
“You’ve got to play games with your mask on and stuff like that. You can’t even breathe half the time. It’s very hard,” said Thompson, the 6-foot-6 junior from Camden, New Jersey.
Thompson, along with several other Red Flash players and coaches Rob Krimmel and Keila Whittington met the press as part of a virtual basketball media day on Thursday afternoon.
While they were asked the standard questions about things such as how the men are going to fill big shoes in the backcourt or how the women are going to cut down turnovers in efforts to stay near the top of the Northeast Conference, it all was done in the context of just being able to try to do that amid a global pandemic.
“It’s nice to be able to talk about basketball, especially where things have come,” Krimmel said. “It’s certainly been a challenging time for us all.”
Not just in trying to breathe through multiple layers of folded cloth while running up and down 94 feet of court for two hours or practicing social distancing while doing so, either. Krimmel’s been endeavoring to build a playing rotation with four new starters without the benefit of two preseason scrimmages. In fact, Krimmel said, he’s been trying to develop several rotations as a precaution in the event his Red Flash men have to play without anyone because of a potential quarantine situation. Red Flash players are being tested for COVID-19 three times per week.
St. Francis announced just a few hours before the press conference that, as a result of the pandemic, fans wouldn’t be permitted at its home games until at least Jan. 15, only the players and “essential gameday personnel.”
The NEC schedule came out on Monday. It looks more like a baseball schedule, with teams playing the same opponent on back-to-back days at the same venue in an effort to guard against spreading the virus.
“It’s going to be different,” said Krimmel, whose team opens at Pitt on Wednesday and travels to No. 4 Virginia on Dec. 1. “It’s certainly not ideal, but, to be able to play games, and to do it in a safe manner, I’m all for it.”
The St. Francis men are coming off a loss in the Northeast Conference championship game to Robert Morris, which has since left for the Horizon League. The NEC didn’t even get to complete its conference women’s tournament, shutting things down right after the Red Flash were upset by Sacred Heart in the quarterfinals.
“We’re just excited to say we can have a season with everything that’s happened in our country and in our world since March. We were just four days out from playing that game in the NEC quarterfinals when our players were sent home,” Whittington said.
“Our focus at that time, through the summer and this fall has just been to take it one day at a time. Things change daily.”
Picked third in the NEC preseason poll, the Red Flash women will open the nonconference schedule with road games against Michigan State and Penn State, it was announced on Thursday.
“By far the biggest challenge is wearing the mask. Coaches and players have been masked up the entire practice every single day. I’ve had to be a little more patient instead of moving on from drill to drill to drill to drill to drill,” Whittington said.
The players have had their own special trials in the past few months.
Thompson has a gym at home where he could workout, and teammate Bryce Laskey said he’d go over the state line to West Virginia, where restrictions were a little more lax, to practice. Of course, both did that without any certainty that they’d get to play this school year – their friends who play fall sports saw their seasons wiped out.
“At home, my parents were like, ‘Are you sure you’re going to play?’ In my mind I was like, ‘I hope we do. I hope we do,’ ” Thompson said.
Krimmel said he’s proud of the discipline and drive his players have shown.
“When I was in college, I struggled, and we didn’t even have a pandemic,” he said.
He hoped some positives could come out of the difficulties.
“Out of all of this, I hope that we’re teaching these kids responsible behavior,” Krimmel said. “I want them to understand that there’s a reason for all of this. That their health, their well-being, their safety, is the highest of priorities.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.