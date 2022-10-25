LORETTO, Pa. – Coach Rob Krimmel was telling the fans and boosters assembled in the Stokes Twyman Room overlooking DeGol Arena for St. Francis University’s annual preseason basketball tipoff luncheon about how both his Red Flash men’s team and the women’s squad walk the same path, although, with the Northeast Conference schedule that has one on the road while the other plays at home, they don’t get to follow each other as closely as in the past.
“It’d be great to host two championship games here this year,” Krimmel said, “so let’s shoot for that.”
It’s the ultimate goal. However, as their respective campaigns draw nearer to opening on Nov. 7 – the women at Robert Morris in the morning and the men at St. Bonaventure that night – the teams find themselves in a pivotal season. The similar trails they’ve been taking have been ending in similar destinations recently, and those last stops haven’t been far into the postseason.
They both enter the 2022-23 season trying to change that with a lot of new faces.
It might not seem that long ago, but Krimmel’s Red Flash men haven’t played for the NEC championship and a spot in the big dance – or even gotten beyond the first round of the conference tourney – since 2020, when they lost at Robert Morris just before COVID-19 ended the season.
It’s been an even longer drought for the women: Their last tournament win was in 2019, before Keila Whittington arrived on the scene. That’s not something that sits well with a program that’s won 12 of the 36 NEC championships, most in conference history.
“We don’t even think about winning one tournament game,” Whittington said. “We think about winning the tournament.”
Senior forward Myles Thompson is one of three returning starters for a St. Francis men’s team that went 9-21 overall and 5-13 in the conference, bowing out of 2022’s conference tourney in its opening game at Wagner. Thompson remembers a different time. He also started in that 2020 championship game loss in Moon Township, when the Red Flash featured the backcourt of Keith Braxton and Isaiah Blackmon and seemed destined to win after taking their first two tourney contests by double figures.
“My first two years here, we won games. The last two years, it’s been hard,” said Thompson, who’s playing his fifth season for the Red Flash because of the NCAA’s COVID waiver. “Those losses, it’s like a drive. It means a lot.
“This is the year we’ve got to win.”
“It’s created a hunger in these guys that we didn’t have to create, a humbleness that we didn’t have to create," Krimmel said.
Had Krimmel just welcomed back 2021-22’s underclassmen, this Red Flash team would be considered a sleeper team in the Northeast Conference. Along with Thompson, the Red Flash return 6-foot-10 Josh Cohen, last year’s NEC most improved player award winner and a preseason all-NEC pick this season, and double-figure-scoring juniors Max Land and Ronell Giles, both perimeter players.
Six-seven swing player Marlon Hargis also is back in the fold after starting 10 games last season.
On top of that, though, Krimmel might have brought in his best recruiting class ever on paper.
The Red Flash were picked third in the conference’s preseason poll behind Merrimack and Sacred Heart.
“I’m excited about this group," Krimmel said. "We have a great blend of young guys and older guys.”
The returnees might be seasoned enough to make a big jump this winter.
“I feel like this team’s a lot more together,” Land said. “I think, as a collective, we have a lot better awareness of what the true goal is.”
Central Cambria graduate Daric Danchanko is a freshman forward on the men's squad.
Whittington’s St. Francis women have a lot more question marks. The Red Flash lost Jada Dapaa, one of the top rebounders in the country last season, to Fordham, along with leading scorer Jenna Mastellone, one of the program’s top-10 all-time 3-point shooters in Lili Benzel and starting point guard Jordan McLemore.
On top of that, shooting guard Kaitlyn Maxwell is a question mark because of a preseason injury. That leaves senior post Sam Miller as Whittington’s only returning starter and forward Aaliyah Moore as the only other returnee that started any games.
Eight newcomers will be called upon heavily as the Red Flash women try to turn things around after going 8-10 in conference and 8-22 overall. The most likely to make an immediate impact is Filippa Gouda, a junior college transfer who has been on the Greek National Team.
Picked fourth in the conference in the preseason, the St. Francis women have a little more length this season than in previous years as Whittington’s now had time to build a roster almost entirely out of her own recruits.
“You’ll see us play a little differently than we have in the past,” Whittington said, “but the goal is still the same. We want to win, we want to be successful and we want to improve and get better.”
Blacklick Valley graduate Maria McConnell is a sophomore guard on the team.
