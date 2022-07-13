LORETTO, Pa. – Game times for 2022 St. Francis University football games were announced on Wednesday.
The slate features one Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) opponent, three Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) nonconference opponents and seven league opponents in the Northeast Conference. All scheduled times are subject to change.
St. Francis opens the season with a 6 p.m. matchup against Akron on Sept. 1, its second FBS opponent in program history. Akron went 2-10 overall and 1-7 in Mid-American Conference games in 2021 and will enter 2022 under new coach and former Oregon and Penn State offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead.
The Red Flash travel to Richmond for a 5:30 p.m. start on Sept. 10, which marks the second meeting between the two programs after the Spiders defeated the Red Flash 35-27 in 2018.
St. Francis opens conference play on Sept. 17 at 4 p.m. at Wagner before returning to nonconference play at Norfolk State on Sept. 24 at 2 p.m. St. Francis holds a 4-2 record over Wagner since 2015 and lost its first matchup with Norfolk State 28-16 in 2021.
A four-game stretch against conference opponents begins with St. Francis' home opener against Central Connecticut on Oct. 1 at noon. The Blue Devils are on a current four-game winning streak over the Red Flash since 2017.
After a bye week, St. Francis plays two straight 1 p.m. games at Long Island on Oct. 15 and at home against Stonehill on Oct. 22. The Red Flash hold a 2-0 all-time record over Long Island and have outscored the Sharks 85-10. The Oct. 22 matchup marks the first meeting between Stonehill and St. Francis after the Skyhawks reclassified to Division I in April.
A noon matchup at defending NEC champion Sacred Heart follows on Oct. 29. The Pioneers defeated the Red Flash 14-13 after St. Francis missed a game-winning field goal attempt as time expired.
St. Francis concludes its nonconference schedule at Georgetown on Nov. 5 at 12:30 p.m. The matchup marks the first between the programs since a 48-20 St. Francis victory in 2015.
The Red Flash schedule concludes with back-to-back noon games against Duquesne for senior day on Nov. 12 and at Merrimack on Nov. 19. A 17-10 win over Duquesne in 2021 marked St. Francis' first win over the Dukes since 2016 and first on the road since joining the NEC in 1996. The trip to Merrimack marks the first away game against the Warriors since their reclassification to Division I in 2019.
