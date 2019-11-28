LORETTO – St. Francis women's volleyball coach Sara McMullen is thrilled to announce four new additions to the program. Three of the four prospects come from District 7 schools, while Aubrey Deptula joins the program from Florida.
"I'm really excited about our 2020 class," said McMullen. "I am confident this group will elevate the level and competitive atmosphere within our program."
Deptula is a 6-foot-1 middle blocker from Boca Raton. Deptula was a three-year varsity member of the volleyball team and led the district with 241 kills in 2019. A two-time first team all-conference and second team all-county selection, Deptula earned the title as the 2018 MaxPreps player of the year. She hit .358 as a junior with 72 blocks and .342 as a senior with 87 blocks.
Deptula plays for the Tribe Volleyball Club, the third-ranked team in the state of Florida.
Skye Eicher is a 5-foot-10 outside hitter/defensive specialist from Frazier High School in District 7. Eicher was a two-time all-state selection, three-time all-WPIAL selection, and four-time all-county and all-section honoree. Aditionally, Eicher was a Tri-Cada All-State Player in 2018 and placed on the AVCA phenom list.
Eicher, who will enroll for the spring semester, plays club volleyball for the Pittsburgh Elite Volleyball Club.
At 5-foot-3, Maggie Means is a libero from Connellsville Area High School. Means is a four-year letterwinner and four-time all-county and all-section selection in addition to a two-time all-WPIAL member. She finished her career at Connellsville Area High School with 2,894 digs. Like Eicher, Maggie played her travel volleyball with the Pittsburgh Elite Volleyball Club.
Allison Murray is a 5-foot-11 outside hitter from Baldwin High School. Murray is one of the top talents in the WPIAL, earning all-section honors in all four of her varsity seasons. She has shown steady improvement since her freshman year, culminating with all-state and all-WPIAL honors her junior and senior seasons. Baldwin was section champions in 2017 and 2018 and WPIAL runner-ups in 2016 and 2018. Murray amassed 476 kills and 293 digs over her final two seasons.
Also a member of the softball team, Murray plays on the Revolution Volleyball Club.
