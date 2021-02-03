LORETTO – St. Francis football coach Chris Villarrial announced the addition of 12 student-athletes to his 2021 signing class on Wednesday.
Kameron Blevins, Daniel Card, Aidan Cirulli, Mason Frye, Nate Frye, Giambi Nesbitt, Kaelan Piscar, Jesse Ramil, Cade Ross, Chase Shelton, Isaiah Sturgis and Judah Tomb will join the Red Flash this fall.
The 2021 class, which now totals 19 with the accompaniment of seven early signees – Jack Courtney, Jordan Jackson, Nate King, Marcel Mami, Levi Manson, James Sanders Jr. and Sam Sykes – will enroll at St. Francis in preparation for the 2021 season that begins Sept. 3 at FBS opponent Eastern Michigan.
“This year was a unique and challenging recruiting year,” Villarrial said. “I want to thank everyone involved for their time and effort in helping us with this year’s signing class. I especially want to thank my staff for embracing the challenges during these unique times.
“Through their tireless work we brought in high-character young men. I’m very excited about this year’s signing class. We addressed our needs and added depth where it was needed. We added size and strength up front in the trenches. We added size and speed in our skill positions as well. These young men of high character will help build our program and help us take the next step in our journey. I’m excited for our university and our program with addition of these young men.”
The February signees include four wide receivers, two defensive backs, and additions at quarterback, running back, offensive line, defensive line, linebacker and kicker. They join a December class of two defensive backs and one signee each at running back, wide receiver, offensive line, defensive line and linebacker.
The 19-member signing class includes nine student-athletes who have played their high school football in Pennsylvania, three each from New York and Virginia, two from Florida, and one each from Maryland and New Jersey.
Blevins is a 6-foot-2, 175-pound wide receiver from Melbourne, Florida. He scored 13 touchdowns as a senior, and is the high school teammate of Ross.
Card is listed a 5-11 and 175 pounds from Webster, New York. He tallied 34 receptions for 521 yards and two touchdowns as a junior. Card is a high school teammate of Red Flash quarterback Kelsey Carter.
Listed at 5-11 and 180 pounds, Cirulli is a kicker from Wyomissing, which went 22-2 over the past two seasons. He is a first-team all-state honoree at kicker and punter in Class 3A.
Cirulli kicked a 3A state championship record 44-yard field goal. He converted on 9 of 10 field goals in postseason competition.
Mason Frye is a 5-9, 170-pound defensive back from Penn-Trafford. His brother Nate, 5-8 and 170, will also join the team. Mason recorded 104 tackles over the past two seasons, setting the school’s single-season record for forced fumbles. Nate tallied 131 tackles over the past two seasons.
Nesbitt, a 6-3, 300-pound defensive lineman, played for Class 6A powerhouse St. Joseph’s Prep.
Piscar is a 6-1, 214-pound linebacker from Jeannette, where he was a high school teammate of St. Francis signee James Sanders.
Ramil, a 6-4, 285-pound offensive lineman from Binghamton, New York, was an all-state selection with a second degree black belt in taekwondo. He is the fourth sibling in his family to compete as a Division I student-athlete. Ramil’s father played defensive line at Alabama.
Ross is a 6-1, 170-pound quarterback from Melbourne, Florida. He threw for 83 touchdowns and over 7,500 yards in his career at Eau Gallie High School.
Listed a 6-2 and 190 pounds, Shelton is a wide receiver from Alexandria, Virginia. As a junior, Shelton recorded 1,000 yards receiving, 200 yards rushing and made 87 tackles.
Sturgis is a 5-9, 193-pound running back from Class 6A state finalist Central York. He ran for over 1,000 yards and 20 touchdowns as a senior.
Tomb also comes from Central York. The 6-0, 190-pound wide receiver hauled in 50 catches for 844 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2020. Tomb was an all-state wide receiver and kick returner.
