LORETTO – St. Francis coach Chris Villarrial announced the addition of seven student-athletes to his 2021 signing class as part of the December early signing period.
The newest members of the Red Flash program put pen to paper last week, as Jack Courtney, Jordan Jackson, Nate King, Marcel Mami, Levi Manson, James Sanders Jr. and Sam Sykes will arrive in Loretto in advance of the 2021 fall season.
“The young men we have added to our roster have great character and the intangibles to boast our current roster and be great students at St. Francis University,” said Villarrial.
“On the field, we have added depth and size in many areas of our roster. I’m very happy with this early signing class.
“I want to thank everyone involved in the recruiting process at the university and athletic department. I especially want to thank my coaching staff for their tireless effort and sacrifice working through a pandemic to bring such great young men to this university.”
• Courtney is a 6-foot-3, 255-pound defensive lineman from Ashburn, Virginia. He was an all-conference selection on both sides of the line at Briar Woods High School in northern Virginia. He was a second-team all-state honoree on the offensive line.
Courtney is a preseason all-state selection entering the 2021 spring campaign.
He comes from the same high school as Red Flash defensive lineman Tre’ Quan Dorsey.
• Jackson is a 5-foot-10, 211-pound running back from Richmond, Virginia.
He is a two-time state champion and 2019 all-Metro selection at Highland Springs High School.
He has accrued 2,490 rushing yards and 32 touchdowns entering his senior spring season. The Springers have posted a 40-2 record over his first three seasons. His father, Robbie, played at Towson from 1987-91.
• King is a 6-foot-3, 280-pound offensive lineman from New Rochelle, New York. He is a two-time Section 1 Class AA champion at New Rochelle High School, where he was an all-league selection in 2018. The Huguenots are 25-1 over the past two seasons. His father, Todd, played football at Syracuse and New Mexico.
• Mami is a 5-foot-11, 200-pound linebacker from Frederick, Maryland, where he was a first-team all-county and defensive MVP at Damascus High School. He led the Swarmin’ Hornets in tackles as a sophomore and junior. Damascus captured the Class AAA state title in 2019 with a 38-0 victory.
Mami also helped Damascus to its eighth straight Class AAA wrestling crown in 2020.
• Manson is a 6-foot-4, 195-pound wide receiver from Bridgeton, New Jersey. He played his junior and senior seasons at Vineland High School after transferring from Schalick High School.
Manson led the Roosters in receiving yards and interceptions. He has also competed in track and field, helping Schalick to a conference championship.
Manson earned first-team honors in the 1600-meter relay and 400 hurdles.
• Sanders Jr. is a 5-foot-8, 160-pound defensive back from Jeannette, which fell in the 2020 PIAA Class A championship game to Steelton-Highspire.
He is a two-time WPIAL champion with one state championship at Jeannette (2017). He was an all-conference defensive back for the fourth-winningest program in Pennsylvania state history. Sanders is the younger brother of Red Flash defensive back Gio Vonne Sanders.
• Sykes is a 5-foot-9, 180-pound defensive back from Cheltenham. He played running back and defensive back for the Panthers, who finished as the PIAA Class AAAAA runner-up in 2019.
He was a two-time all-league player on defense for the Panthers. He recorded 118 career tackles, including 70 solo stops, and eight offensive touchdowns entering 2020. Sykes averaged 7.8 yards per carry. He attends the same high school that St. Francis men’s basketball guard Zahree Harrison graduated from last summer.
The 2020 Northeast Conference and Football Championship Subdivision season was postponed to the spring 2021 semester due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
