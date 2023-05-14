St. Francis University’s outdoor track and field teams concluded competition at the IC4A/ECAC Championships on Sunday at George Mason Stadium in Fairfax, Virginia.
The highlight of the three-day event for the Red Flash was a program record set by the 3200-meter relay team of Monica Gregg, Tesslyn Helms, Emma Fleck and Mariclare Anderson. The squad ran a combined 9:11.21 to break the 18-year-old school record and to place eighth to earn all-east honors. The previous record of 9:20.30 was set in 2005 and was held by Bridget Cambell, Toni Artise, Whiteney Schnarr and Erika Jacobs.
The Red Flash had 11 athletes earn all-east honors over the weekend. The honor is awarded to athletes who place in the top eight.
The Red Flash women finished 30th out of 37 teams with six points.
Senior and Bishop Carroll Catholic graduate Madeline Murphy took fifth in the triple jump with a mark of 12.45 meters.
Senior and Cambria Heights product Quinn McElhenny placed eighth in the 1000 run with a time of 39:08.01.
The Red Flash men placed 11th out of 38 teams with 23 points.
Sophomore Julian Saunders took third in the 100 (10.65). The Boyertown native also placed sixth in the 200 (21.26).
Junior Ardonntrell Williams finished third in the 110 hurdles (13.99).
In the shot put, senior and Somerset graduate Nickolas Hyde threw 15.86 meters to take sixth place. Somerset product and sophomore Dustin Hyde had a toss of 15.58 meters to place seventh.
Junior Caleb Nelson took eighth in the long jump with a leap of 6.99 meters. The Bridgeville native also placed seventh in the triple jump (14.08).
