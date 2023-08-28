The spotlight athletes of the week feature will return on Sept. 4.
Student-athletes from the 31-school area participating in fall sports such as cross country, football, golf, soccer, tennis or volleyball can be nominated by coaches or other individuals to be considered for the weekly honor.
Schools within The Tribune-Democrat's coverage area are Bedford, Berlin Brothersvalley, Bishop Carroll Catholic, Bishop McCort Catholic, Blacklick Valley, Cambria County Christian, Cambria Heights, Central Cambria, Chestnut Ridge, Conemaugh Township, Conemaugh Valley, Ferndale, Forest Hills, Greater Johnstown, Johnstown Christian, Ligonier Valley, Meyersdale, North Star, Northern Cambria, Penn Cambria, Portage, Richland, Rockwood, Salisbury-Elk Lick, Shade, Shanksville-Stonycreek, Somerset, Turkeyfoot Valley, United, Westmont Hilltop and Windber. Every Monday through the end of May, two local student-athletes will be spotlighted.
Please include an explanation for the nomination in an email to joswalt@tribdem.com.
