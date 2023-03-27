Tuesday, March 28

Baseball

High School

Ligonier Valley at Greensburg Central Catholic, 4 p.m.

Blacklick Valley at Conemaugh Township, 4:15 p.m.

Greater Johnstown at Central, 4:30 p.m.

Chestnut Ridge at Central Cambria, 4:30 p.m.

Ferndale at Conemaugh Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Richland at Somerset, 4:30 p.m.

Calvary Christian Academy at Turkeyfoot Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Bishop Carroll at Westmont Hilltop, 4:30 p.m.

Rockwood at Windber, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

College

Pitt-Johnstown at Seton Hill (dh), 2 p.m.

Juniata at Mount Aloysius (dh), 3 p.m.

St. Francis at Penn State, 6 p.m.

High School

Blacklick Valley at Conemaugh Township, 4:15 p.m.

Westmont Hilltop at Bishop Carroll, 4:30 p.m.

Bishop McCort at Bishop Guilfoyle, 4:30 p.m.

Central Cambria at Chestnut Ridge, 4:30 p.m.

Ferndale at Conemaugh Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Penn Cambria at Forest Hills, 4:30 p.m.

Central at Greater Johnstown, 4:30 p.m.

Northern Cambria at Homer-Center, 4:30 p.m.

Somerset at Richland, 4:30 p.m.

Tennis

High School Boys

Windber at Bedford, 4 p.m.

Tussey Mountain at Somerset, 4 p.m.

Track and Field

High School

Bedford at Bellwood-Antis, 3:45 p.m.

Bishop Carroll at United, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

High School Boys

Bishop Guilfoyle at Forest Hills, 6 p.m.

