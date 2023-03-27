Tuesday, March 28
Baseball
High School
Ligonier Valley at Greensburg Central Catholic, 4 p.m.
Blacklick Valley at Conemaugh Township, 4:15 p.m.
Greater Johnstown at Central, 4:30 p.m.
Chestnut Ridge at Central Cambria, 4:30 p.m.
Ferndale at Conemaugh Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Richland at Somerset, 4:30 p.m.
Calvary Christian Academy at Turkeyfoot Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Bishop Carroll at Westmont Hilltop, 4:30 p.m.
Rockwood at Windber, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
College
Pitt-Johnstown at Seton Hill (dh), 2 p.m.
Juniata at Mount Aloysius (dh), 3 p.m.
St. Francis at Penn State, 6 p.m.
High School
Blacklick Valley at Conemaugh Township, 4:15 p.m.
Westmont Hilltop at Bishop Carroll, 4:30 p.m.
Bishop McCort at Bishop Guilfoyle, 4:30 p.m.
Central Cambria at Chestnut Ridge, 4:30 p.m.
Ferndale at Conemaugh Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Penn Cambria at Forest Hills, 4:30 p.m.
Central at Greater Johnstown, 4:30 p.m.
Northern Cambria at Homer-Center, 4:30 p.m.
Somerset at Richland, 4:30 p.m.
Tennis
High School Boys
Windber at Bedford, 4 p.m.
Tussey Mountain at Somerset, 4 p.m.
Track and Field
High School
Bedford at Bellwood-Antis, 3:45 p.m.
Bishop Carroll at United, 4 p.m.
Volleyball
High School Boys
Bishop Guilfoyle at Forest Hills, 6 p.m.
