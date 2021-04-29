Pair of Highlanders recognized
Cambria Heights seniors Ian Eckenrode and Emma Stockley earned prestigious awards on Wednesday. Both were selected for the PIAA District 6 Sportsmanship Scholarship.
Eckenrode was also awarded a $1,000 scholarship by the National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame, Central Pennsylvania Chapter.
Eckenrode, a member of the football and wrestling teams, was selected from 71 high school scholar-athlete nominees from across the chapter’s 25 county coverage area based on his accomplishments in the classroom, on the playing field and throughout the community. He was named to the all-state football team as a senior in 2020.
Over the past 24 years, the chapter has honored 954 high school and 130 collegiate nominees. In addition, high school scholar-athletes have been awarded scholarships totaling $284,000.
Stockley is a member of the soccer and softball teams.
1st Summit Arena to host COVID Cup
Sled hockey players from Michigan, New York, Ohio and Pennsylvania will compete in the COVID Cup on Saturday and Sunday at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
A squad made up of players from Altoona and Johnstown will compete on Team 2. There is no admission to the two-day event.
Saturday's lineup includes four games: Team 1 vs. Team 2 at 11:30 p.m., Team 3 vs. Team 4 at 1 p.m., Team 2 vs. Team 3 at 2:30 p.m. and Team 1 vs. Team 4 at 4 p.m.
Team 1 battles Team 3 at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, followed by Team 2 vs. Team 4 at noon. The championship game will begin at 1:30 p.m.
For more information, contact Brian Buchkovich at 814-244-1321.
Laurel Highlands Golf Academy formed
A new program has been created to help local golfers excel. The Laurel Highlands Golf Academy will start June 8 with all practice sessions taking place at Windber Country Club.
The academy is open to any high school golfers from Districts 5 or 6 between the ages of 15-19 looking to improve their game. Golfers will learn from Chad Cordek and Derek Leach.
There are also junior development (ages 5-14) and adult (ages 20 plus) programs.
The high school program will last nine weeks from June 8 to Aug. 5. Golfers can choose to be in the 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. morning session or 1 to 3 p.m. afternoon period on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The cost is $375 for nine weekly sessions. There will be a limit of 10 golfers per session.
For more information, call 814-521-6273.
