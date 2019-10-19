NANTY GLO – His team might have lost by 20 points, but Blacklick Valley coach Rich Price found a lot to like in the Vikings’ 30-10 senior night setback against Berlin Brothersvalley.
“What an effort by my kids. I’m so proud of these boys, led by the seniors,” Price said after his Vikings (3-6) showed some positive signs against the 8-1 Mountaineers, who earned a share of the WestPAC title with the victory.
“All we talked about all week long, pregame was ‘Give me effort,’ ” Price said. “No matter what the score is, no matter what quarter it is, give me your best effort, and I thought we did that.”
As strong as that effort was, it wasn’t enough to overcome the Mountaineers, who got more than 300 yards of offense and four total touchdowns from quarterback Will Spochart.
Abe Countryman, who usually shares the quarterback duties with Spochart, missed the game due to injury. Spochart took advantage of the increased time as the signal-caller. He ran for 192 yards and three touchdowns – including a spinning, tackle-breaking highlight-reel worthy run for a 29-yard score less than 2 minutes into the game. He also threw for 117 yards and a touchdown.
“He’s an athlete,” Mountaineers coach Doug Paul said of Spochart. “He gives you a whole other dimension back there, being able to run the ball. Passes were 50/50 tonight, but we made key passes at key times. He brings a whole new dimension to the game.”
Blacklick Valley managed to hang around early thanks to a Berlin fumble and a muffed punt, which led to Ian McGhee’s 22-yard field goal.
Spochart responded by showing off the Mountaineers’ quick-strike ability. His 17-yard touchdown run capped a short, four-play drive, and his 44-yard burst ended a two-play drive that made it 21-3 late in the second quarter.
His 33-yard touchdown pass to Tuck Hillegass in the third quarter made the score 30-3.
“I think we did good, but we can do better,” said Spochart, whose team picked up a forfeit victory over Conemaugh Valley a week earlier. “I can do better with my reads. It was a good win after a two-week break, and I think we can get better from this.”
His coach agreed.
“We were sloppy tonight,” Paul said. “We were fortunate to come out of here with a win. Blacklick, they battled and played their hearts out. That’s a credit to them. They’ve got some good players over there.”
Dom DiPaolo threw for 156 yards and Isaac Thomas ran for 63, including a 10-yard scamper in the fourth quarter that resulted in the Vikings’ lone touchdown.
“Berlin’s huge,” Price said.
“They’re big, they’re fast, they’re strong, but our line never backed down. I thought we opened some holes tonight.
“We rushed for over 100 yards, threw for over 150, I think. That’s a pretty good game.”
DiPaolo had five completions of 20 yards or more on the night, including three to Cody Williams and two to Kolten Szymusiak.
“They caught us on some pass plays tonight in key situations,” Paul said. “It is what it is. We’ve got to shore that up. We’ve got some big games coming up, so we’ve got to take a look at it on film and correct some mistakes.”
Berlin Brothersvalley and Blacklick Valley will each visit a Heritage Conference opponent in a crossover game next week. As the WestPAC third seed, Berlin Brothersvalley will travel to Purchase Line.
As the seventh seed, Blacklick Valley will visit Blairsville. Both games are at 7 p.m. on Friday.
