Andrew Hawkins’ time at Bishop McCort High School – competing against the top football players in a loaded Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference – Provided a foundation that led him to the highest level in the sport.
“We had LaRod Stephens-Howling at 10.7 (seconds), we had Shawn Lewis at 10.9 to 11, we had Brad Kanuch 10.4 in the 100-meter dash,” Hawkins said, referring to stars from Greater Johnstown, Bishop McCort and Westmont Hilltop, respectively. “(Bishop Carroll’s) Todd Koenig was a 10.8 guy. I was the fourth-fastest player in my town. I went to college and I was the fastest player on my team. I didn’t realize how good our competition was in Johnstown.”
Competition always fueled Hawkins, who at 5-foot-8, 150 pounds during his high school career, faced plenty of adversity and doubters.
That didn’t stop him from earning a NCAA Division I scholarship to the University of Toledo before he turned professional and won two Grey Cup championships in the Canadian Football League and played six NFL seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns.
“We always knew Andrew was a really special talent. It was a matter of putting everything together and getting him the opportunity to showcase that talent,” said former Bishop McCort coach Ken Salem. “I think about his grit, determination and belief in himself. That is what helped him become the outstanding player, parent and business person that he is today.”
Hawkins, whose inspirational story is the subject of an upcoming biopic, is The Tribune-Democrat all-2000s team specialist for his role as a standout defensive back, running back and receiver on successful Crimson Crushers teams in 2001, 2002 and 2003. He earned Associated Press second-team all-state honors after his junior and senior seasons.
“My junior year, I was more of a receiver on offense, but all of my years I was more of a DB,” said Hawkins, who played receiver in the NFL a few years after older brother Artrell Hawkins Jr. ended his nine-season career in the league. “Artrell was a professional defensive back. That’s where I made my hay. I was all in on being a DB. It was a little different from that perspective. We had to shut down a side of the field.
“My senior year, I played a mix of receiver and running back before I got injured in the Johnstown game,” he said. “The opening game of Trojan Stadium was the game I got hurt my senior year. It was the seventh game of the season and we were 5-1.”
Hawkins had 527 rushing yards and eight TDs on 65 carries as well as three interceptions on defense prior to the injury. The Crushers had one loss.
After he left the lineup with a broken ankle, Bishop McCort lost three of its final four games. As a junior in 2002, Hawkins tied for the area lead with eight interceptions to go with 59 tackles. The 2001 squad was a state semifinalist as the Crimson Crushers won 27 games during his final three seasons.
Hawkins’ determination to land a scholarship even after most major Division I recruiters showed little interest in him has been told many times over the years.
At the University of Toledo, he was a contributor on both sides of the ball while playing in 36 games on offense and defense from 2004 through 2007.
In the CFL, Hawkins was part of back-to-back Grey Cup championships with the Montreal Alouettes.
He finally got his chance in the NFL and played three seasons apiece with the Bengals and Browns before retiring after a brief time on the New England Patriots’ preseason roster in 2017. He had 2,419 receiving yards, 209 receptions and nine receiving touchdowns during his NFL playing career.
While playing in the NFL, Hawkins earned a master’s degree from Columbia University. He’s held several high-profile broadcasting positions since his retirement and is known for his social media savvy. Currently, Hawkins is part of the NFL Network.
Hawkins credits his time in Johnstown with Bishop McCort for molding him into a successful person both on and off the field. He believes the football exploits of area players of his generation brought credibility and opportunities to those who came after him.
“LaRod bursting on the scene kind of helped everyone,” Hawkins said of Stephens-Howling, a former NFL standout and ex-Pitt Panthers running back. “College coaches were so used to flying into Pittsburgh, seeing all the Pittsburgh kids and then flying home – unless they had a reason. LaRod brought them here. I had schools coming to see me. Todd Koenig. Shawn Lewis. Scott Corson (of Greater Johnstown). It went from being a novelty to being a part of the recruiting trail. It raised the recruiting field.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.