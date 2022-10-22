LORETTO, Pa. – The final boxscore won’t show Mark Conrad with any rushing yardage, receptions or tackles.
All the Altoona native did on a gorgeous Saturday afternoon at DeGol Field was save the game for St. Francis University.
In a homecoming contest where the defense came up with big play after big play to keep St. Francis ahead, it was Conrad turning in the biggest play of all – a recovery of a muffed Red Flash punt return deep in their own end – that kept St. Francis unbeaten in the Northeast Conference and ran their win streak to five with a 17-13 win against visiting Stonehill.
The victory sets up a huge NEC game In Fairfield, Connecticut next week for the Red Flash against Sacred Heart, the two-time defending conference champion and this year’s preseason favorite.
“I think you can learn a lot from this game,” Red Flash coach Chris Villarrial said. “You have to be focused. This is a big message we told the team. We have another great opportunity. We’re going on the road to take on a tough Sacred Heart team.”
The biggest lesson coming out of the Stonehill win, though, was 'always be ready,' because, when you’re on the field, your chance to be the hero will arrive.
Such was the situation for Conrad. An all-state player, captain and PIAA champion at Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic, the 6-foot-2, 190-pound redshirt junior defensive back from Altoona has made most of his contributions as the holder for all-NEC Red Flash place-kicker and fellow Blair County native Alex Schmoke. Defensive end Donnell Brown calls Conrad “one of those steady players” that makes the team better.
Conrad made the winning play with a little more than two minutes left when the ball squirted out of St. Francis punt returner Casey McKinney’s hands at the 25 with the Red Flash nursing a four-point lead.
“I was blocking my guy and I turned around and the ball started bouncing around,” Conrad said. “I just saw the ball go up in the air and my eyes lit up. I just tried to jump on it, make a play.”
Conrad came up with it on the 18. The Red Flash got a first down and ran out the clock.
“That was a great moment for Mark, almost taking the breath out of us,” said a jubilant Red Flash defensive back Greg Reddick, who registered a team-high 12 tackles and an interception. “That’s all that matters. We got the victory.”
Conrad’s always been a winner, so he understands the value of being ready for the moment.
“It definitely caries over and you can tell, with these guys, the culture’s great. They want to win,” Conrad said. “You’ve just always got to be ready to go. I get limited reps on D, but I try to make the most of my time out on the field.”
The Red Flash defense was doing that all game, particularly in the fourth quarter with the game on the line against a Skyhawks offense that came in averaging 40.0 points. While St. Francis moved the ball, averaging 5.9 yards per play, the hosts were hurt by three turnovers, six penalties and only five third-down conversions in 14 tries.
Stonehill started two of its three fourth-quarter drives in St. Francis territory and drove across midfield on the third, but the Skyhawks didn’t score a point. Donnell Brown was in on two sacks, one of which caused a fumble recovered by Colt Jennings. Gavin Thomas also made a tackle for a loss of 5 on a third-and-5 play.
“All around, we kind of pitch in together, because it’s not one of us, it’s all of us. We keep moving forward with that kind of mindset,” Brown said.
St. Francis only led 14-6 at halftime. The Red Flash missed a couple of scoring opportunities in the second quarter, one when standout freshman wideout Makai Jackson had the ball stripped in the red zone after a catch that would have given St. Francis a first down, another when Schmoke’s 46-yard field goal knuckled and missed.
Jackson also fumbled an otherwise well-executed tunnel screen that gave the Skyhawks the ball on the St. Francis end of the field late in the first half. Stonehill turned the turnover into a field goal.
The Flash outgained Stonehill 249-131 over the first two quarters.
After St. Francis went three-and-out on its first two possessions, the Red Flash took advantage of a short field to take a 7-3 lead on Damon Horton’s 1-yard plunge with 4:04 left in the first period. The score was set up by a 16-yard pass from Cole Doyle to Jackson and a nifty 15-yard run by Horton down to the 1.
Saratt then took a short pass from Doyle and was off to the races down the visiting sideline for a 65-yard score on the first play of the Red Flash’s next possesion.
Stonehill settled for a 39-yard Perry Shelbred field goal on the Skyhawks’ opening drive after Cam Boes dropped what looked like it would be a 23-yard touchdown reception when Travel Cook hit him at the goal line.
