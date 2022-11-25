A PIAA Class 1A quarterfinal football game at Mansion Park will cap Northern Cambria’s whirlwind week.
The Colts (10-3), coming off the program’s first District 6 Class 1A championship, will face District 4 power Canton (11-1) at 5 p.m. Saturday.
Coach Sam Shutty advised his players and coaches to savor Northern Cambria’s latest step into program history.
“Just enjoy the moment,” Shutty said. “There are eight teams out of 95 still playing in Single-A. It’s a special moment.
“Not many teams are able to take part in this. To practice on Thanksgiving was a blessing.
“We’re taking it all in, living in the moment. Enjoy it.”
The Colts held an afternoon practice on Friday and then were part of a holiday parade in the Northern Cambria community.
Earlier in the week, the team held its first Thanksgiving morning practice and participated in a pajama-wearing competition with Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic, a Class 2A quarterfinalist.
“It was fun,” Shutty said. “Thursday morning was really good – kids in PJs. It got out there on social media. Bishop Guilfoyle did a good job, too.
“We were going back and forth.
“We had Christmas music playing over the public address system. It took the kids a while to loosen up. It was Thursday morning, but a really good practice.”
In addition to working on fundamentals, Shutty’s staff has reset the team approach amid the hoopla that followed a 12-6 victory over Penns Manor in the district title game at Mansion Park.
“It’s all that everyone was talking about all Sunday. Going to school on Monday, the boys I think felt like superheroes,” Shutty said. “Everyone was congratulating them and talking about the game.
“We were escorted up in Carrolltown by fire trucks, ambulances and the police department,” he said of last week’s sendoff and return trips to and from Altoona.
“People were lining the streets.
“It was amazing the turnout from the community. The support was a special thing that not everyone gets a chance to go through. It’s something you don’t want to let it go.”
But the Colts must focus on an even bigger challenge presented by Canton, a team that advanced to the state semifinal round this past season before losing 20-7 to eventual PIAA Class 1A champion Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic.
The Warriors are led by senior running back Riley Parker’s 1,290 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns. Riley averages 9.5 yards a carry.
Canton has depth in the backfield, as well as size and speed along the line.
Coach Tyler Sechrist’s team’s lone loss was to Jersey Shore (23-0) in Week 9.
“We’re just approaching it like another team. We put a game plan together,” Shutty said. “It’s something that we’re unfamiliar with. No common opponents. We’re going to do our thing and hopefully we will be able to be as successful as we have been.”
Northern Cambria has won four straight games and six of its past seven.
Senior quarterback Owen Bougher has a Northern Cambria single-season record and area-best 2,213 passing yards with 21 TDs. Senior receiver Peyton Myers has an area-high 1,104 receiving yards on 63 catches. Myers also holds the Colts’ single-season mark in receiving yards.
“When Peyton broke the receiving record, one of our coaches on the staff had held the previous record,” Shutty said of assistant coach and former Colts receiver Jeremy Magulick. “He said, ‘I wish it would have been broken a long time ago.’ ”
In 1991, Magulick caught passes from the former Northern Cambria single-season passing leader Rick Artley, who also is the former Blairsville High School coach.
“The community has just been fantastic,” Shutty said.
“They understand the moment we’re in. It hasn’t happened ever at NC.
“Even when we won the D6 championship, it was so nice to see former players waiting to talk to me and the players,” Shutty added. “I got all kinds of text messages. That says a lot about our program and what type of kids we have.”
