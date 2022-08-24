SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. – The memorable run by the Mid-Atlantic champion Hollidaysburg team ended as the Southwest champion Texas squad won 8-4 in the United States losers bracket of the Little League World Series on Wednesday night.
Hollidaysburg finished 3-2 in the LLWS, with both setbacks coming against the Southwest representative.
Southwest, from Pearland, Texas, was led by Jacob Zurek’s three hits, including a home run, a double and three runs scored. Kaiden Shelton had a home run, two runs and two RBIs. Manny Castillo added a home run and drove in a pair for 3-1 Texas.
Hollidaysburg, which had won 10 consecutive games when facing elimination, was led by Chase Link’s two hits, with one run scored. Caleb Detrick doubled, and Jackson Boob had a hit and scored a run.
Southwest had nine hits, while Hollidaysburg collected seven hits.
Both teams scored three runs in the first inning. Texas added two runs each in the fifth and sixth innings to break away.
Southwest beat Hollidaysburg 8-3 in the opening round of the LLWS, but the Mid-Atlantic champs bounced back with consecutive victories over New England (7-5), Metro (7-1) and Great Lakes (10-0 in four innings).
Texas will play Tennessee at 7 p.m. Thursday, with the winner meeting undefeated Hawaii in the United States title game at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. The championship game is slated for 3 p.m. Sunday.
