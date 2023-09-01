LIGONIER – With a lineup top-heavy with underclassmen, Ligonier Valley had no answer for Southmoreland on Friday night in a WPIAL nonconference football game.
After opening the season with a two-touchdown victory over Springdale in Week 1, the Rams ran into a roadblock in their home opener, falling 48-7 to Southmoreland.
The spotlight on a pair of Westmoreland County running backs with 200-yard games during opening night shifted to Southmoreland’s Da’sjon Craggette.
The 5-foot-11, 190-pound senior ran every which way again, finishing with 193 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Scotties to a rout.
“He’s really good,” Ligonier Valley coach Roger Beitel said. “He’s big. He’s strong. He’s fast. And this is two weeks of us really having poor tackling. That just accentuates when you have a great back and we tackle as poorly as we did. Then, that great back looks even better. Yeah, he’s good. He’s a great addition to their football team.”
Craggette transferred to (Connellsville) Geibel Catholic from Greensburg Central Catholic and competes on a co-op with Southmoreland because Geibel does not sponsor a football program.
He scored on Southmoreland’s first play, racing 66 yards to the end zone, then added touchdown runs of 6 and 28 yards during a first half that saw the Class 3A Scotties (2-0) race to a 35-0 halftime lead and set off a second-half running clock.
“I spent time coaching at Clairton when they had all those great (state championship) teams with great athletes, and Craggette is as good as any of them,” Southmoreland coach Tim Bukowski said. “He’s a phenomenal player.”
Kadin Keefer threw two touchdown passes to Ty Keffer covering 9 and 39 yards in the second quarter for Southmoreland.
Craggette’s near 200-yard performance – he carried just 12 times – follows a 217-yard effort in Southmoreland’s season-opening 34-7 victory over McGuffey on Aug. 25.
“He runs hard. Even when he doesn’t get the big game-breaking touchdown, he still gives you everything he’s got inside and makes people miss,” Bukowski said. “He’s a home-run hitter.
“He’s had big touchdowns both weeks. We’ve just got to give him a little lane and he’ll take it. He does it all week at practice. Same thing. He’s got good vision.”
Ligonier Valley junior speedster John Jablunovsky, who opened the year with 208 yards rushing in a 28-14 victory over Springdale, couldn’t escape Southmoreland’s smothering defensive swarm.
“Our defense so far this year has played exceptional,” Bukowski said. “They took some pride because they knew (Jablunovsky) is a good back and they wanted to shut him down and make sure he didn’t have the kind of game he had last week. For the most part we kept him in check.”
Jablunovsky’s brother, Mark Jablunovsky, was knocked out of the game in the first half on a late hit that sent him to the ground, where he stayed for about 10 minutes before being helped off the field, and did not return.
Keefer finished the night 6-for-8 for 138 yards before giving way to backup Caden Matthews, who was 3-for-5 for 71 yards.
Ethan Shawley and Shawn Hollis added a pair of short scoring runs for the Scotties.
Aaron Dennison’s 17-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter accounted for the only scoring for Class 2A Ligonier Valley (1-1), which visits Greensburg Salem next week.
“We were just happy we played four good quarters. That was the emphasis this week,” Bukowski said. “Last week, we had a horrible first half – penalties, turnovers. We just wanted to clean things up and get better this week and I think we showed we were a lot better today.”
Southmoreland avenged last year’s 27-18 loss to Ligonier Valley, whose roster lists just one senior, injured reserve lineman Noah Glunk.
“We started seven sophomores and a freshman,” Beitel said. “We’re young, but we have a varsity schedule to play. We played a really good football team and we got our butts handed to us.”
