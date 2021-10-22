BERLIN, Pa. – The Snyder of Berlin Sports Complex has proven to be a difficult place to play – and an even tougher place for opponents to come in and get a victory.
But Southern Huntingdon was not intimidated – not even for a second.
Led by junior quarterback Nate Myers and a handful of other playmakers, the Rockets controlled the time of possession and tallied 385 total yards as they downed the Mountaineers 35-16 on Friday night.
“It’s really big, just gives our kids confidence,” Southern Huntingdon coach Aaron Batzel said about what the win means. “We know Berlin is consistently one of the better teams in the state, and we knew that coming in. Now they know the level that they can play at.”
After scoring first and then recovering an onside kick, it took less than a minute and a half for the Rockets to go up two scores. Myers connected with a streaking Owen Winter for a 41-yard TD, which made it 14-0 with a little over four minutes to play in the opening quarter.
Winter caught six passes for 87 yards and three touchdowns.
Through the air, Myers finished 18 of 25 for 203 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. He also rushed 23 times for 127 yards and two touchdowns, including a 29-yard touchdown burst late in the fourth quarter that made it 35-7.
Wide receiver Dawson Booher did a little bit of everything for the Rockets. He caught four passes for 22 yards, rushed three times for 29 yards and also picked off Berlin quarterback Pace Prosser in the fourth quarter with the game already out of reach.
Southern Huntingdon junior linebacker Mitchell Hart compiled two sacks and spent most of the night in the Berlin backfield, harassing whoever carried the ball for the Mountaineers.
After forcing a Berlin three-and-out to open the second half, Southern Huntingdon went on a drive that chewed up more than seven minutes of clock. Despite getting denied on fourth-and-goal from inside the Berlin 4 yard line, it set up a safety, which made it 22-7 Rockets with under two minutes to go in the third quarter.
Meanwhile, it was just an all-around frustrating night for the Mountaineers, who turned it over twice and never quite got into a rhythm offensively. Prosser was just 10 for 22 for 134 yards to go along with a touchdown and an interception.
“They were matching us up man-to-man, and we weren’t running the crispest routes,” said Berlin Brothersvalley coach Doug Paul about the offensive shortcomings. “We sure weren’t blocking well up front. One thing led to another and they had the momentum going and fed off of it. You could see their intensity rise, and we just never matched that effort tonight.”
Berlin athlete Ryan Blubaugh was limited to minus-8 yards on seven carries.
He caught two passes for 28 yards, 23 of those coming on one catch on the last play of the game.
Prosser hit Holby McClucas for a 12-yard TD on a fourth-down-and-10, which cut the Rockets’ lead to seven in the early stages of the second quarter.
“We’ll learn from this,” said Paul. “We have to get better because next week we have a crossover game and then probably will be playing Windber in the first round of the playoffs. We have to get back to where we were two weeks ago.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.