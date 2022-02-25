WARFORDSBURG, Pa. – Zach Price (20 points), Dane Harvey (18) and Konner Pittman (12) all scored in double figures to lift Southern Fulton to a 62-33 victory over Shanksville-Stonycreek on Friday in a District 5 Class 1A semifinal.
Braden Adams topped Shanksville-Stonycreek (11-14) with 12 points.
No. 1 seed Southern Fulton (19-6) advances to meet No. 2 seed Berlin Brothersvalley in the District 5 Class 1A title game on Tuesday at Pitt-Johnstown.
Shanksville-Stonycreek faces Fannett-Metal in the consolation game at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Everett.
