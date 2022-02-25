Ethan Haney, Braden Adams

Ferndale’s Ethan Haney, left, tries not to foul a driving Braden Adams of Shanksville during a WestPAC game in Johnstown, PA., Thursday, Dec.16, 2021.

 By John Rucosky
jrucosky@tribdem.com

WARFORDSBURG, Pa. – Zach Price (20 points), Dane Harvey (18) and Konner Pittman (12) all scored in double figures to lift Southern Fulton to a 62-33 victory over Shanksville-Stonycreek on Friday in a District 5 Class 1A semifinal.

Braden Adams topped Shanksville-Stonycreek (11-14) with 12 points.

No. 1 seed Southern Fulton (19-6) advances to meet No. 2 seed Berlin Brothersvalley in the District 5 Class 1A title game on Tuesday at Pitt-Johnstown.

Shanksville-Stonycreek faces Fannett-Metal in the consolation game at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Everett.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you