EBENSBURG – The inaugural Cambria County Basketball Coaches’ Association Senior Showcase games took place Sunday afternoon at Central Cambria High School, and the South all-star squads swept their North counterparts in a boys and girls doubleheader.
In the opener, a trio of Bishop McCort Catholic teammates sparked a second-half surge that broke open a halftime tie and boosted the South girls to a 68-54 win. The nightcap saw a balanced offensive attack by the South boys that put four players in double figures en route to a 73-66 victory.
The Crimson Crushers’ Lexi Martin scored 14 of her team-leading 16 points over the final two quarters to pace the South squad.
“It was so fun to play one last time, especially with some of the girls from AAU,” Martin said. “It was a great way to end it.”
Bishop McCort’s Bailey Shriver added 13 points, with Crimson Crusher teammate Ally Stephens hitting four second-half 3-pointers to finish with 12.
Martin, Shriver, and Stephens getting buckets was a familiar sight for South head coach John Hahn of Bishop McCort.
“All our girls played hard,” Hahn said.
“We only had one little practice, but the girls meshed together. It was nice to have Bailey, Ally, and Lexi out there on the court one more time.”
Bishop Carroll Catholic’s Savannah Smorto hit four 3-pointers and finished with a team-high 16 for the North squad.
In addition to the contest being a basketball farewell to the graduating seniors, it was also a goodbye for North coach Teri Cruse of Conemaugh Valley, who is retiring after a 19-year career that produced 271 wins for the Blue Jays.
“Both teams did well, even though a lot of them probably hadn’t touched a basketball much since the end of the season,” Cruse said. “It took a little bit to get going but the shots started falling in.”
The North led 7-6 after a cold-shooting opening period, but consecutive 3’s by Westmont Hilltop’s Olivia Berg and Blacklick Valley’s Nikki Zimmerman put the South on top early in the second.
Smorto’s triple gave the North a 24-22 lead in the final minute of the half before a pair of free throws from Richland’s Julianna Stem tied it at the break.
Martin and Shriver came out on fire in the third for the South, combining for 17 of their team’s 22 points in the quarter. The South opened the period with a 10-2 run and led 46-37 heading into the fourth.
The North cut the deficit to 56-50 at the 4:10 mark with an 11-2 surge capped off by a Smorto three, but the South answered with nine straight points to put the game effectively out of reach.
The boys’ contest saw the South take command early, opening up a double-digit second-quarter lead that grew to as many as 18 late in the third.
Richland’s Trent Rozich led all scorers with 14 points for the South.
“It was a good time out here today,” Rozich said. “Playing with guys from the different schools was a lot of fun.”
Rozich was joined in double figures by Bishop McCort Catholic’s Mason Nash with 13, Dylan Pasquerilla of Forest Hills with 12, and Ferndale’s Bruce Moore with 10.
“It was a great privilege to be asked to coach these guys, and it was an honor to coach Trent one more time,” said South coach Joel Kaminsky, of Richland. “All these players were selected for a reason, they are all well-coached and know what they are doing.
“We got out in transition and were able to score some points.”
Caleb Whiteford, of Cambria Heights, and Central Cambria’s Daric Danchanko each hit three 3-pointers and finished with 11 points to lead the North squad.
“This was a great opportunity for the kids,” said North coach Eric Nagle, of Cambria Heights. “Everybody had fun, and that’s what it’s all about.”
Three-pointers by Conemaugh Valley’s Zach Malfer and Nash helped the South close the first half on an 8-0 run to go up 40-26.
A layup by Portage’s Kaden Claar gave the South its largest lead at 57-39, but a fourth-quarter surge brought the North back in the game.
Consecutive buckets by Penn Cambria’s Mason McCarthy cut it to 67-63 with 1:55 left, but the North did not get any closer.
