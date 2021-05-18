ALTOONA – The South Park men’s tennis team won all five matches to defeat Somerset in the first round of the PIAA Class 2A team tournament on Tuesday at The Summit Tennis & Athletic Club.
“It is an honor to get the chance to compete against the best teams in the state, unfortunately South Park was a little bit better than us,” Somerset coach Alex Minnick said.
“I am so proud of how much we accomplished this season and am really going to miss the graduating seniors next season.”
In singles, Joe Toth topped Mckay Ross 7-5, 6-1, Ethan Biden swept Matt Jacobs 6-0, 6-0 and Dylan Weiss defeated Liam Egal 6-2, 6-0.
In doubles, Alex Duing and Tim Lakatos beat John Barth and Tim Myers 6-3, 0-6, 12-10, and Tyler Virgo and Logan Thomas topped Jordan Love and Ian Lasure 6-3, 7-5.
