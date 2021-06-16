Portage Area High School football coach Marty Slanoc played running back in the 1994 Ken Lantzy Finest 40 All Star Classic, so he’s aware that fans expect offensive fireworks in all-star games.
But as the defensive coordinator on the South squad in the 50th Ken Lantzy event, Slanoc also knows the defense has a job to do when the game kicks off at 7 p.m. on Friday at Trojan Stadium.
“They’re your area’s better players, so they have a better understanding, so we’re just going to let them play,” said Slanoc, who is part of Bedford coach Kevin Steele’s South staff.
“The rules of the game dictate what we have to do.”
Those rules make for plenty of adjustments by the defense.
“We have to run a 4-3 and play a Cover 0,” Slanoc said. “Up front we can move some guys but there is no blitzing. If a guy goes in motion, we’ve got to run with him.
“We’re going to let these kids have fun, adjust in game, get our match ups and just play.”
Ligonier Valley 6-foot-2, 271-pound defender Derek Fox isn’t bothered by the defensive restrictions. Fox is ready to play side-by-side with former opponents and go head-to-head against some of the region’s best on the North squad.
“I expect to have a pretty good time,” Fox said. “Everyone here, I’ve seen them, they’re familiar faces. I always wondered what it would be like to play with them. I think it’s going to be a cool experience to play with someone other than my teammates.”
“It means a lot to play in this game. It’s a big honor. I’m glad to be here,” Fox said.
Penns Manor defensive end Jae Karlinsey appreciates his being part of a five-decade tradition that was interrupted last June because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s a really good experience. It’s like a classic,” Karlinsey said. “It’s good to be a part of it and to keep it going for everybody who runs it.
“I think it’s going to be great,” Karlinsey said. “We all have a good mind-set and want to play ball together. I see a lot of good players out there, big in size, a great coach out there. I think we’ll excel out there. You have to keep a good, positive mind-set and you’ll do good.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
