Traditionally, all-star games are intended to showcase offensive production, especially on the football field.
As Bedford High School defensive lineman Josiah Weyandt views it, why not shine some of the spotlight on the defense?
“We’ve been practicing real hard, getting all of our drills in and working on some plays we put in,” said Weyandt, who ranked third in the area with 10 sacks in 2021 for District 5-9 Class 3A champion Bedford. “We’ve put in the work, getting it done, getting the rust off, which a lot of us needed. It’s going to be a fun thing.
“We’re going to have some fun out there and hopefully have some tackles and sacks out there.”
Weyandt and the South defense will embrace the challenge presented by a talented North offense in the 51st Ken Lantzy Finest 40 All-Star Classic at 7 p.m. Friday at Windber Stadium.
“We’re all seniors and most of us learned to adapt pretty quickly to stuff like this,” Weyandt said after a Tuesday afternoon practice session at Richland’s Herlinger Field. “After the first practice, most of us adapted pretty well.”
Weyandt was one of the key performers on a 10-2 Bedford team whose only losses came against PIAA Class 3A semifinalist Central. The Bisons outscored opponents 498-181 with two shutouts and seven games allowing opponents 14 or fewer points.
The 5-foot-11, 210-pound defensive end posted 63 tackles.
“It was really awesome,” Weyandt said of being a part of Bedford’s four straight subregional championships. “It was one of the best things in my career, an awesome thing to be a part of. I just loved it all.”
Similarly, South defensive lineman Bailey Horvath, of Cambria Heights, is eager to appear under the Lantzy lights on Friday.
“It’s everything I wanted, this game,” Horvath said. “Even the first week, during heat camp, me and my buddies on the team were talking and said this is the game we wanted to play to be at.
“Just being able to come in with Bedford and all the other teams, being able to bond for one last game, being able to strap up one last time.”
Horvath and the Highlanders won their first nine games and claimed the Heritage Conference crown in Cambria Heights’ debut season in the league. It was the football program’s first conference championship since 1965.
Cambria Heights finished 9-2 after losses to Windber in the Appalachian Bowl and Forest Hills in the District 6 Class 2A playoffs. The Highlanders outscored opponents 324-157 with three consecutive shutout wins from Weeks 2 through 4.
“It was fun to be able to bring back the conference championship to Heights after so many years,” said Horvath, a 6-0, 250-pounder who had 46 tackles, two sacks and blocked a punt. “During that entire season, we all had fun. We didn’t have bad blood with anybody.
“We’d just come and do business and take care of business.”
