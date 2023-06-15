A couple of South defenders were well-versed coming into the week leading up to Friday's 1st Summit Bank Ken Lantzy All-Star Classic.
There was no need to hear stories from outside sources regarding the all-star football game pitting area seniors against one other. Bedford's Kevin Ressler and Forest Hills' Colby Rearick learned firsthand from relatives about the contest that is steeped in tradition.
Friday's 52nd edition begins at 7 p.m. at Greater Johnstown High School's Trojan Stadium.
Rearick is the third generation member of his family to play in the Ken Lantzy game. Competing in a contest with so much rich tradition within his bloodlines is not something Rearick is taking for granted.
"I’m glad to keep the legacy going," Rearick said. "I’m thrilled. It’s been amazing. I’m so glad I was selected.”
Rearick is a safety on the South defense with five career interceptions. His father Josh Rearick made 11 receptions for a game-record 221 yards and two touchdowns in 2000, when he was named North MVP while representing the Rangers. Colby’s uncle Travis Rearick, Josh’s brother, played quarterback in the 2007 Lantzy game. Colby’s grandfather (Josh and Travis’ father), Forest Hills’ Randy Rearick, was a running back and scored a touchdown in the first Lantzy game in 1971.
“They talked about always just eating out and hanging out with the team," Colby Rearick said. "My dad has the receiving record. Hopefully, I can do something like that. That would be fun if I got a couple of interceptions back there, made some big plays. I’m just looking forward to having fun.”
Ressler, also a safety with six career interceptions, has had three previous family members compete in the game. His older brother Steven Ressler played in 2021. Kevin Ressler's cousins Dylan Arnold and Justin Arnold were in the 2019 and 2022 games, respectively. Kevin Ressler is taking in all of the events with more urgency.
“When he (Steven) did it, he didn’t get the full week experience because of COVID," Kevin Ressler said. "It’s nice to be able to be here the whole week and do everything, be with all the guys. It’s kind of a family tradition playing in this game. I’m looking forward to it.”
Getting to know the opponents he faced in the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference over the past four years caught Ressler's interest.
"He (Steven) said the best part was being with the guys he competed with all through his high school career," Kevin Ressler said.
Colby Rearick grew up watching the annual mid-June contest.
“I always went to the Ken Lantzy game every year, regardless if I even knew the people in it," Colby Rearick said. "I loved watching those games. It’s awesome. I love football. I love Friday nights and I'm glad I get to be a part of it.”
South defenders reiterated how prepared they think they will be because of the vast amount of talent they faced in practice during the week.
"I feel like I’m definitely getting prepared for the game because we had a great quarterback across from us in (Penn Cambria graduate and Duquesne University signee) Garrett Harrold," Colby Rearick said. "I don’t think there’s many out there better than him, so I feel like I’m getting prepared the right way.”
While his family's history was on the offensive side of the ball, Colby Rearick is destined to make an impact on defense.
“It’s a different culture," Colby Rearick said. "We got a bunch of really tough-nosed guys. I’m glad to be on defense and hopefully my kids, whatever side of the ball they’re on, I’m hoping they can be in the Ken Lantzy game. It’s just fun competing together every day in practice. You’re just going against great players."
As a member of the secondary, Ressler is pumped up for his one-on-one matchup across the ball.
“It’s going to be fun being matched up and competing with one guy every time," Ressler said.
Ressler believes the South defense will be up to the challenge of facing a potent North offense.
“I think we’re solid the whole way through," Ressler said. "We’re ready to go to war on Friday.”
