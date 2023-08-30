To fill one of the few holes on their roster, the Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly agreed to a one-year contract with veteran cornerback Desmond King on Wednesday.
King, 28, was released by the Houston Texans on Tuesday. The 2015 Jim Thorpe Award winner at Iowa returned 33 punts for 309 yards (9.4 average) during the 2022 season for the Texans. King, a fifth-round pick in 2017, also added two interceptions in 2022. The 2018 All-Pro as a punt returner and cornerback with the Los Angeles Chargers has nine career interceptions, with five coming over the past two seasons.
The Steelers kept Chandon Sullivan and Elijah Riley, who were competing to replace Arthur Maulet (Baltimore Ravens) at slot corner, on their initial 53-man roster. Pittsburgh released punter Braden Mann on Wednesday to make room for King.
Mann was claimed off waivers this offseason from the New York Jets. Mann was originally drafted by the Jets in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Texas A&M. He has played in 43 career games, including all 17 in 2022.
He has 206 career punts for 9,362 yards, a 45.5-yard average and a 39.8-yard net average over three seasons. He hit 60 of his punts inside the 20-yard line to go with 14 touchbacks, 42 fair catches, two returned for a touchdown and one blocked.
The Steelers added nine players to the practice squad on Wednesday, eight who were released in the final roster cutdown. The team brought back running back Greg Bell, wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick, tight end Rodney Williams, defensive linemen Breiden Fehoko and Jonathan Marshall, linebacker David Perales, cornerback Luq Barcoo and safety Trenton Thompson. Pittsburgh signed former Dallas Cowboys cornerback Anthony Brown.
Bell was signed by the Steelers during training camp. Bell originally signed with the Detroit Lions as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2022. Bell played two seasons at San Diego State after transferring from Nebraska. While at San Diego State, he had 358 carries for 1,728 yards and 15 touchdowns in 21 games. In 2021, he carried the ball 245 times for 1,091 yards and nine touchdowns.
Fitzpatrick was signed to reserve/future contract at the end of the 2022 season. Fitzpatrick was drafted by the Tennessee Titans in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He played in four games in 2021 and was on the Titans practice squad in 2022. Fitzpatrick played at the University of Louisville where he had 154 receptions for 2,589 yards with 21 touchdowns during his career.
Williams spent the majority of the 2022 season on the Steelers practice squad. He was originally signed by the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent 2022, but was released during the preseason. Williams played college ball at Tennessee-Martin, where he played in 53 games, starting 26. He finished with 99 receptions for 1,217 yards and seven touchdowns, finishing his career ranked ninth in school history in receptions.
Fehoko signed with the Steelers as an unrestricted free agent this offseason. He spent the past three seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers after signing with them as an undrafted free agent in 2020. Fehoko has played in 23 games, starting 12, and has 36 career tackles, including 15 solo tackles. He finished the 2022 season with 23 tackles, 10 of them solo stops, with one tackle for a loss in nine games, including one start, after spending time early in the year on the practice squad. He added three tackles in the AFC wild-card game against Jacksonville.
Marshall was signed by the Steelers at the end of the 2022 season from the New York Jets practice squad. Marshall was drafted by the Jets in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, the 207th pick overall. He played in four games for the Jets in 2021 and recorded two tackles. Marshall played at the University of Arkansas where he started the 2020 season, finishing with 35 tackles, 6 1/2 tackles for a loss, as well as a sack, forced fumble and pass defense. He played in 45 games at Arkansas, recording 71 tackles, 11 1/2 tackles for a loss, one pass defensed, 1 1/2 sacks and two forced fumbles.
Perales was signed as an undrafted free agent in 2023. Perales finished his career at Fresno State with 22 1/2 sacks, sixth-most in school history. He started 13 of 14 games in 2022 and finished with a career-high 11 1/2 sacks and 16 tackles for a loss. Perales had two forced fumbles, one interception and five passes defensed. He ranked seventh in the FBS in sacks. He transferred to Fresno State after starting his college career at Sacramento State.
Barcoo was signed to a one-year contract this offseason. Prior to signing with the Steelers, he played for the San Antonio Brahmas in the XFL. He finished the season with 31 tackles, one interception and a sack. Barcoo was signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2020. He played in three games, starting one, and recorded 10 tackles, one tackle for a loss and had a pass defensed. He has also spent time with the Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs, but didn't see action with any of the teams. Barcoo played two years at San Diego State where he had a breakout senior season. He led the NCAA with nine interceptions and was a third-team Associated Press All-American and first-team all-Mountain West Conference selection.
Brown was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He played in 12 games in 2022 before suffering an ACL injury. In his first six seasons, he played in 82 games, starting 57. He has 324 career tackles, 260 of them solo stops, four sacks and nine interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown in 2021.
Thompson was signed by the Steelers during training camp. Thompson, who played at San Diego State, signed with the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent in 2023. He played in 57 games at San Diego State, starting 31, and finished with 191 tackles, 125 of them solo stops, 12 tackles for a loss, four interceptions, two forced fumbles and a sack.
