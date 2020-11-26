Reigning MVP Lamar Jackson has tested positive for COVID-19, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday, per informed sources.
The star quarterback joins a growing list of Ravens players that have been added to the team's reserve/COVID-19 list this week. Quarterback Trace McSorley, a 2019 sixth-round pick out of Penn State, running backs J.K. Dobbins and Mark Ingram, offensive linemen Patrick Mekari and Matt Skura, defensive linemen Calais Campbell and Brandon Williams, outside linebacker Pernell McPhee and cornerback Iman Marshall are already on the list.
Four more Ravens’ players and one more staff member tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, source tells ESPN.
Robert Griffin III, 30, would be next in line behind Jackson. Griffin completed 11 of 21 passes for 96 yards and an interception in last year's Week 17 meeting against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Rookie quarterback Tyler Huntley is on the Ravens' practice squad.
Baltimore is set to face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday in a game that was originally scheduled to take place on Thanksgiving.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.